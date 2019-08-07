Cops shoot man wanted for Guyhoc mechanic

A man who police said is wanted for the murder of Guyhoc mechanic, Reginald Atherly, was shot and wounded on Sunday, while allegedly pointing a firearm at police ranks.

Police said that Marlon Bradley, also called ‘Maley’, was wounded in the upper left leg during the confrontation, which occurred in Cornhill Street, Georgetown.

Police recovered a .32 Taurus pistol with eight live rounds from the 36-year-old suspect. They gave his addresses as Morocut Square, East La Penitence; and Goed Fortuin, West Coast Demerara.

Kaieteur News understands that the suspect is a relative of someone close to Atherly.

A release stated that a mobile police patrol was in the vicinity of Stabroek Market around 21.00 hrs last Sunday, when the ranks spotted Bradley walking in Cornhill Street.

A detective corporal and a constable approached the suspect who “whipped out a handgun” and pointed it at the constable.

Police said that the constable drew his firearm and discharged a round at Badley, who fell to the ground.

He was treated at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. Kaieteur News understands that he has since been discharged and taken into custody.

Atherly, 44, was gunned down in his home in late July, allegedly after confronting two masked bandits who had broken into his Lot G 26 Guyhoc Park home.

Atherly, called ‘Diesel Boss’, was shot in the head and right side, reportedly during a struggle with one of the intruders.

The father of six died near his front door. According to the dead man’s wife, there was no demand for cash or valuables.

There have been reports that $110,000 went missing from the residence.

From all indications, the gunmen entered the one-flat premises after removing the panes from a southern window. They somehow managed to squeeze between the wooden bars that were erected there.

The intruders were described as slim in stature, and are believed to have been extremely young.

Roxanne Crawford, Atherly’s reputed wife, and the couple’s nine-year-old daughter were the only other occupants at the time of the attack

Roxanne Crawford said the family was asleep in their bedroom, when the bandits struck.

She said she awoke after hearing voices somewhere outside the house and saw two masked, “thin built” men in black clothing pointing guns at the family.

Ms. Crawford said she began to scream, while Atherly also scrambled up, and ran out of the bedroom.

The woman said she woke her daughter and told her to hide under the bed, and she too, ran outside.

It was then that she heard gunshots, and saw her husband struggling with one of the intruders near the front door.

According to Ms. Crawford, she then ran to retrieve a cutlass, but when she returned, she saw her husband lying motionless by the front door. The bandits had fled.