Latest update August 6th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Windball players to meet Director of Sports

Aug 06, 2019 Sports 0

Director of Sport Christopher Jones, who was unavoidably absent for the opening and finals of the A. Munroe organised 22nd Annual End of School Year Primary Schools Windball Cricket Champions Trophy tournament, will be meeting the two Georgetown winners.
During his interaction with the students of Ketley and Winfer Garden, Jones would be making presentations to the students from both teams in keeping with his promise. The simple ceremony will be held today August 6 at the NSC board room on Homestretch Avenue at 11:00am.
A similar meet will be organised when the Regions 3 and 4 teams meet in the clash of the champions triangular series continue at the Gymnasium later in the week. Jones is expected to make a donation to each of those schools, namely, Leonora, Saint Anne’s, Tuschen and Saint Mary’s.

More in this category

Sports

13th Junior Caribbean Cycling Championships Total number of countries now confirmed is 11

13th Junior Caribbean Cycling Championships Total number of countries...

Aug 06, 2019

Some 11 countries have confirmed that they are heading to Guyana later this week to participate in the 13th edition of the Junior Caribbean Cycling Championships which would be taking place in the...
Read More
Windball players to meet Director of Sports

Windball players to meet Director of Sports

Aug 06, 2019

Wellman Masters overcome Regal Masters to lift Ramsarran trophy

Wellman Masters overcome Regal Masters to lift...

Aug 06, 2019

Tucber Park Cricket Club to host holiday camp

Tucber Park Cricket Club to host holiday camp

Aug 06, 2019

The focus is on building a team for next year’s T20 WC –Reifer

The focus is on building a team for next year’s...

Aug 06, 2019

Settling Star, Stolen Diamond steal spot light at Kennard Memorial Emancipation meet

Settling Star, Stolen Diamond steal spot light at...

Aug 06, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019