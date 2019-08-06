Windball players to meet Director of Sports

Latest update August 6th, 2019 12:59 AM
Director of Sport Christopher Jones, who was unavoidably absent for the opening and finals of the A. Munroe organised 22nd Annual End of School Year Primary Schools Windball Cricket Champions Trophy tournament, will be meeting the two Georgetown winners.
During his interaction with the students of Ketley and Winfer Garden, Jones would be making presentations to the students from both teams in keeping with his promise. The simple ceremony will be held today August 6 at the NSC board room on Homestretch Avenue at 11:00am.
A similar meet will be organised when the Regions 3 and 4 teams meet in the clash of the champions triangular series continue at the Gymnasium later in the week. Jones is expected to make a donation to each of those schools, namely, Leonora, Saint Anne’s, Tuschen and Saint Mary’s.
