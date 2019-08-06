Wellman Masters overcome Regal Masters to lift Ramsarran trophy

Wellman Masters defeated Regal Masters in consecutive softball matches on Sunday to take the Royston Ramsarran trophy at the GNIC Sports Club, Woolford Avenue.

Wellman Masters won the first encounter by six wickets. Batting first, Regal Masters were reduced to 13-2 before Lynden Lyght and David Harper took the score to 48. Harper was caught off Lakeram Singh for 19, while Lyght was run out for 32 with two fours and one six. No other batsman offered any resistance as Regal Masters managed 98-9 off their allocation of 20 overs. Wayne Jones, Imtiaz Mohamed, Greg De Franca, Singh and Rawl Reid had one wicket each.

Wellman Masters responded with 102-4 in 13.4 overs. Lloyd Ruplall and Dinesh Vivickanand put them on course with an opening stand of 52 before Vivickanand was dismissed for 34 with one four and four sixes.

Ruplall hit one four and three sixes in scoring 37 not out while Troy Lewis made 18; Saheed Mohamed took 2-10 while Eric Thomas and Harper had one apiece.

Wellman Masters won the second encounter by six wickets. Regal Masters took first strike and posted 131-5 off their reduced quota of 12 overs. Having lost opener Dharam Persaud for seven, stumped off Greg De Franca with the score on 23, Eon Abel and Eric Thomas added 86 for the second wicket to steady the innings before Abel who slammed three fours and four sixes was bowled by Jones for 46. Thomas counted two fours and eight sixes before he was bowled by Imtiaz Mohamed for a top score of 62. Jones had 2-18 while De Franca and Mohamed had one each.

In the chase, Ruplall and Vivickanand put on 37 for the first wicket before the latter was bowled by Saheed Mohamed for two. Ruplall and Troy Lewis then took the score to 54 before Ruplall was taken off Fazleem Mohamed for 47 with one four and six sixes. Lewis fine run of form continued as he struck two fours and six sixes in an unbeaten 52 to lead Wellman Masters to 137-4 in 10.5 overs. De Franca assisted with 17 and Reid 11; Mohendra Arjune claimed 2-25 while Saheed Mohamed and Fazleem Mohamed had one each.

The matches were organized to honour Ramsarran, the former longstanding Organizing Secretary of the Guyana Softball Cricket Association (GSCA).

In his hay days at the GSCA, Ramsarran organized lots of tournaments and brought to the fore many talented players who are now masters of the beautiful game. Trophies were donated by Trophy Stall of Bourda Market in Georgetown. (Zaheer Mohamed)