UG students' survey finds Tiger Bay youths "neglected at home and school"

Aug 06, 2019

Youths in underprivileged location of Tiger Bay, Georgetown, recently became the focus of a group of Final Year University of Guyana students (Social Sciences Faculty) conducting their Community-Based Final Year Assessment Project.

Project Coordinator Secola Thomas during one of the sessions with youths of Tiger Ba

In this venture, students selected both children and teenagers from the underdeveloped community and exposed them to various academic, and special arts projects geared at preparing them for better educative enhancement as they readied for a return to school for the September term. Students were exposed to teachings in the various academic subject areas, art and craft, public speaking and other avenues cited to develop their intellect and confidence.
Project Coordinators Secola Thomas and Evita Rodrigues told this publication that during the project which lasted three weeks, the findings after interacting with students at the various levels was astonishing.
They said that they discovered a large number of students were suffering from low self-esteem, but what alarmed them more was the level of neglect that was evident at the parental level, and even in the school system.
They explained that the students, when they were made comfortable, told harrowing stories of how they were neglected at home by their parents and how much they yearned for guidance from older persons, with positivity and their welfare at heart. The coordinators indicated that students also complained of neglect by teachers in some schools, emphasising that several teachers were bent on giving credence to the stigma that ‘nobody good comes out of Tiger Bay’.
The coordinators also explained that there were many slow learners from the area as well as some who were otherwise gifted, but have not been able to discover and develop their talents, all because the talents have never been peaked or been allowed to blossom before.
It was also revealed that some students expressed the desire to be located and live elsewhere since they are growing up in an area, not conducive to positive learning, but instead exposed to crime, poverty, and an underprivileged way of living.
They said that at least three teenagers admitted to being ‘tired of life’, confessing that many times they had suicidal thoughts when things became overwhelming.
The coordinators revealed that the two weeks of sessions were the most challenging experience in their lives, since the participants came from a community where they had not expected much guidance, thus getting them to adapt to the areas of discipline, obedience, meeting deadlines, and being respectful, was more than an uphill task.
They mentioned having to deal with issues firmly where students were in the habit of attacking those who tried to excel in many areas, making mention that they should stick to their present way of life.
The coordinators, in concluding, opined that the youths of Tiger Bay indeed have potential, and can excel if their parents and guardians can channel that potential into the correct avenues.

