Tucber Park Cricket Club to host holiday camp

New Amsterdam based cricket club Tucber Park is set to host a one week camp for male and female cricketers. The camp is the first of its kind to be held in New Amsterdam by the club and it is geared at teaching the basic skills of cricket to youngsters along with other life skills including leadership and the importance of education. One of the main aims of this camp is to provide children with an opportunity to be part of a sporting organisation so that they can be meaningfully occupied with extra-curricular activities which can one day result in them representing Guyana and West Indies.

The camp which will begin on August 12 and conclude on August 17 will be held at Berbice High School from 09:00 hours to 12:00 hrs each day.

Coordinating the camp is former national youth player and Berbice senior team batsman Anthony D’Andrade who has also recently completed the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Level 2 coaching course held last month at the National Stadium. National under-19 coach Julian Moore, who is a certified CWI Level 3, is the head coach. Moore will have as his assistant, West Indies female all-rounder Tremayne Smartt who also undertake CWI Level 2 course.

Interested parent/guardian are asked to contact coordinator D’Andrade on 655-4638, Moore on 615-9239 or Smartt on 682-2389 for registration.

Among those who have represented the club are Guyana and West Indies A team pacer Romario Shepherd, Jeremy Gordon, Eugene La Fleur, Tremayne Smart, Anthony D’Andrade who have represented the UWI Vice Chancellor’s XI against Zimbabwe in 2010.