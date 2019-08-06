The focus is on building a team for next year’s T20 WC –Reifer

West Indies Head Coach, former West Indies Captain Floyd Reifer says the focus is on building a team for next year’s T20 World Cup and said despite losing the T20 Series in Florida with the final game today in Guyana still to play, there positives to taken from the two games in North America.

“ (Rovman) Powell batted well and was rotating the strike nicely which is one area we have to work on, while (Keiron) Pollard is big help to the younger players both on and off field and (Sunil) Narine bowled well in both games,” said the 47-year-old Reifer

The left-handed Barbadian had high praise for young Guyanese Kemo Paul.

“Kemo is brilliant talent and one for the future. He can bat, bowls well and is a very good fielder we have some good young players but the problem is that some of them arrive at the International level with fitness and other deficiencies that should have been dealt with at the Franchise and Regional U-19 level,” said Reifer who has played six Tests and eight ODIs.

Since winning the last T20 World Cup West Indies have only won four matches and Refier feels winning is a habit and wants more consistency from the players.

The West Indies Squad for today’s game has one change with Fabian Allen replacing Khary Pierre for today’s game which is scheduled to commence at 10:30hrs at Providence.