Settling Star, Stolen Diamond steal spot light at Kennard Memorial Emancipation meet

The Kennard Memorial Turf Club held its one day Emancipation Horserace meet on Sunday last at the Club’s track, Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne, Berbice.
Settling Star of the Shariff Stable with Colin Ross in the Stirrups used the opportunity to settle all scores as it defeated Golden Blue Echo of the Nand Persaud Stable to take the feature E and lower event.
The 7 furlongs race, which had a winning take of $700,000 and trophy at stake, saw three animals taking to the starting gates. However during the race Red Rocket of the Jumbo Jet stable fell and broke its legs at it hit a soft spot during the contest.
Settling Star trained by Zaheer Shariff continues to perform creditable over the years as Ross piloted it to victory over Golden Blue Echo.
The Nand Persaud Stable had a lot to shout about as Golden Dancer ridden by Randolph Richmond showed good foot works in winning the H and lower event. The animal ran away from Not This Time, Kentucky Woman and Campador as it won the $240,000 and trophy first prize.
Body Cured with Ross in the saddle had all the remedies as it won the 2 years old event and $200,000 and trophy from Awesome Bandit, Dazzling Girl and City of Light.
The K and lower event was taken by Mary Ann with R, Apadhu from Uprising, Byron and Touch the cash.
Stolen Diamond with Apadhu was in ripping form as it stole the show to win two events. It was too quick for the likes of Broken Gun and Silver Charm in the L non Winners event. It returned to dust Desert Storm, Broken Gun and Through the eyes of a Lion in the L non earners race, as it shared the spotlight for top performer of the day.
R. Apadhu was the champion jockey on show with Colin Ross the runner up.
