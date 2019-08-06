Natural Resources Ministry welcomes 28 to third Youth Apprentice Programme

In an aim to urgently involve youth in the protection of the country’s natural gems, the Ministry of Natural Resources launched its third Youth in Natural Resources Apprenticeship Programme (YNR3).

At the ceremonial launch of the programme, which was hosted yesterday at the Herdmanston Lodge in Georgetown, dozens of youths in the natural resources field, inclusive of special invitees, came out to celebrate with the 28 persons that were chosen for this year.

Applicants who desired to enter this year’s programme had to address either of the following topics; How Recycling Helps us to Conserve Natural Resources; The Importance of Guyana’s Natural Resources to Guyana’s Economical Development; or The Body of Water as a Natural Resource.

The applicants had to send in, along with their desired topic, a photo collage showing them in a natural resource setting; a 200-word essay to accompany that collage; a three-minute video showing the applicant involved in any activity related to natural resources; or a 300-word essay.

This year, the Ministry received 70 applications, but only those who showcased their creativity, clarity, knowledge of research, appropriateness of the topic and theme were shortlisted.

All of this year’s applicants were selected from various regions across Guyana and they ranged between the ages of 15-19.

In the duration of the three-week programme, the participants will be coming into direct contact with bauxite, gold and diamond mining, and teaming up with petroleum companies and international conservation camps. This is said to equip them with the tools to better understand Guyana’s natural resources, how they benefit the citizens, and how to protect them.

Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman expressed to the gathering that, “Today we are taking you, the participants of the YNR3 into the fold of the Ministry of Natural Resources, and “under our wings”. You are about to become the colourful fabric of the Natural Resources Centre, and join previous graduates who have had the opportunity to learn about, and experience our beautiful nation and its natural resources first hand.

“You would have much to endure in the next three weeks. We hope to expose you to wonderful things, places and people; and strengthen you both mentally and physically. The aim is not to break you, but to touch your hearts and minds, so that you see each other differently.

The programme gives you the chance to discover all of Guyana regions, and all that it has to offer. It exposes you to hands on training, as well as providing an in -depth understanding on resource management, environmental care, green business opportunity, and encourages meaningful discussions on Guyana’s economy, and the promotion of sector-based opportunities to youths and adults.

We believed then and we still believe it now, that if we do not actively engage young people in a meaningful way in the sector, then we stand to lose what we have already gained.”

Personnel Manager of the Guyana Forestry Commission, Ms. Sonya Reece, who also addressed the gathering, added that, “Partnership is key to the successful development of Guyana’s resources. At the Ministry of Natural Resources, Minister Trotman fully embraces this principle, and has developed a corporate social responsibility and framework to guide companies in the extractive industries towards developing partnerships and communities.”

Both Minister Trotman and Reece concluded their speeches by wishing all of the participants the best of luck in their new and adventurous programme, which is said to last for three weeks this month.

Fatima Karim, 19, a participant from the debut launch of the YNR programme in 2017, expressed that she had the desire to make an impact and innovation of sustainability and green engineering. Thus, she participated in the programme, and was awarded with “an unforgettable experience”.

Other special invitees included Vice President and Minister of Indigenous People’s Affairs, Mr. Sydney Allicock, Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton, Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs, Ms. Valerie Garrido- Lowe, Chairperson of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) Mr. Stanley Ming, Commissioner of the GGMC, Mr. Newell Dennison, and Chairman of the Guyana Gold Board, Mr. Gabriel Lall.