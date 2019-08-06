Match Official announced for India tour

Latest update August 6th, 2019 12:59 AM
GEORGETOWN, Guyana –The match officials for the matches remaining in the MyTeam11 Series, co-sponsored by Skoda and Fena have been released. Those chosen to officiate for the rest of the series are listed below.
Tue, Aug 6: 3rd MyTeam11 T20 at Guyana National Stadium, Providence, Guyana.
Umpires: Leslie Rifer Jr., Nigel Duguid
TV umpire: Gregory Brathwaite
Fourth official: Patrick Gustard
Match Referee: Jeff Crowe
Thu, Aug 8: 1st MyTeam11 ODI at Guyana National Stadium.
Umpires: Nigel; Duguid, Adrian Holdstock
TV umpire: Nigel Llong
Fourth official: Gregory Brathwaite
Match Referee: Jeff Crowe
Sun, Aug 11: 2nd MyTeam11 ODI at Queen’s Park Oval, Port-of-Spain, Trinidad
Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite, Nigel Llong
TV umpire: Adrian Holdstock
Fourth official: Leslie Reifer Jr.
Match Referee: Jeff Crowe
Wed, Aug 14: 3rd MyTeam11 ODI at Queen’s Park Oval
Umpires: Leslie Reifer Jr., Adrian Holdstock
TV umpire: Nigel Llong
Fourth official: Gregory Brathwaite
Match Referee: Jeff Crowe
Thu, Aug 22 to Mon, Aug 26: 1st MyTeam11 Test at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, North Sound, Antigua
Umpires: Rod Tucker, Richard Kettleborough
TV umpire: Paul Reiffel
Fourth official: Leslie Reifer Jr.
Match Referee: David Boon
Fri, Aug 30 to Tue, Sep 3: 2nd MyTeam11 Test at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica
Umpires: Richard Kettleborough, Paul Reiffel
TV umpire: Rod Tucker
Fourth official: Gregory Brathwaite
Match Referee: David Boon
