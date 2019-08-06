Match Official announced for India tour

GEORGETOWN, Guyana –The match officials for the matches remaining in the MyTeam11 Series, co-sponsored by Skoda and Fena have been released. Those chosen to officiate for the rest of the series are listed below.

Tue, Aug 6: 3rd MyTeam11 T20 at Guyana National Stadium, Providence, Guyana.

Umpires: Leslie Rifer Jr., Nigel Duguid

TV umpire: Gregory Brathwaite

Fourth official: Patrick Gustard

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe

Thu, Aug 8: 1st MyTeam11 ODI at Guyana National Stadium.

Umpires: Nigel; Duguid, Adrian Holdstock

TV umpire: Nigel Llong

Fourth official: Gregory Brathwaite

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe

Sun, Aug 11: 2nd MyTeam11 ODI at Queen’s Park Oval, Port-of-Spain, Trinidad

Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite, Nigel Llong

TV umpire: Adrian Holdstock

Fourth official: Leslie Reifer Jr.

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe

Wed, Aug 14: 3rd MyTeam11 ODI at Queen’s Park Oval

Umpires: Leslie Reifer Jr., Adrian Holdstock

TV umpire: Nigel Llong

Fourth official: Gregory Brathwaite

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe

Thu, Aug 22 to Mon, Aug 26: 1st MyTeam11 Test at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, North Sound, Antigua

Umpires: Rod Tucker, Richard Kettleborough

TV umpire: Paul Reiffel

Fourth official: Leslie Reifer Jr.

Match Referee: David Boon

Fri, Aug 30 to Tue, Sep 3: 2nd MyTeam11 Test at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough, Paul Reiffel

TV umpire: Rod Tucker

Fourth official: Gregory Brathwaite

Match Referee: David Boon