“I was hungry and I didn’t have any money, that’s why I robbed them” – says teen remanded on five gun-related charges

Hunger and a lack of finance apparently moved a teen to commit five gun-related charges on Emancipation Day last, for which he has now been remanded to prison.

Eighteen-year-old Quacy Jupiter of 173 Campbell Street, Albouystown, made an appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus where the charges were read.

The first charge alleged that on August 1, 2019 at Louisa Row, Werk-en-Rust, Jupiter was in company of another, and armed with a gun, robbed Robert Rawlins of articles amounting to $43,000.

Also on that same date and location, he robbed Roxanne Daniels of articles, including cash, valued at $131,000, again while he was in company of another individual and armed with a gun.

Thirdly, it was alleged that under similar circumstances, he robbed Ulric Bristol of articles valued at $63,000 on the aforementioned date and at the same location.

The last two charges read that on August 1, 2019 at Campbell Street, Albouystown, Jupiter had in his possession a .38 revolver and four matching rounds while he was not the holder of a firearm licence enforced at the time.

Jupiter pleaded not guilty to the charges involving Rawlins and Bristol, and denied the remaining charges.

Facts of the charge indicated that the defendant and his accomplice robbed the victims, and Jupiter later headed home. The third victim, Ulric Bristol, who went in search of them after being robbed, saw Jupiter standing at the door of a home, and he went to make a police report.

At the police station, all three of the victims arrived one after the other, giving the same description of the persons who had allegedly robbed them.

Acting on Bristol’s information of a location for the alleged robber, the police headed to the home along with the victims. After positively identifying Jupiter, his person and home was searched.

On his person, the police ranks found the ammunition and firearm. Furthermore, in his room, a number of items were recovered and the victims identified some of the articles as belonging to them.

Jupiter was then arrested and taken into police custody where he was later charged for the offences.

In addressing the court for his actions in relation to the charges, he offered an explanation, Jupiter stated, “I was hungry and I didn’t have any money, that’s why I robbed them.”

Police prosecutor Shellon Daniels objected to bail based on the fact that no special reasons were given and a firearm was used when the acts were committed. Jupiter was then remanded to prison until September 23 for the continuation of the matters, which he pleaded not guilty to; however, he will return today for sentencing for the two armed robberies.