How come chicken wing short?

Up to last week Guyana had a shortage of chicken. At least dat is wha outlets like KFC and Church’s report.

Dem boys know dat plenty people raising chicken. Nuff of dem does complain dat when dem try to sell de chicken, de people who buying always telling dem how de market got a glut and how dem can’t pay de higher price. Dem always blaming de people who was smuggling chicken from Suriname.

Nuff chicken farmers get a shock when dem hear de news. Guyana nearly had a war. Is then one big buyer explain how is only de wings short. He claim how de chickens in he pen always breaking dem wing. You would believe dat dem chicken does do somersault and fall down.

But then the same man does get vex wid de government when dey give people licence to import chicken. He is de first one to holler how de government tekking bread out a people mouth.

Is de same thing wid people who does mind pig. Chicken does tek six weeks, but pig does tek nine months. De only difference is dat de feed don’t cost suh much and pigs don’t dead as easy as chicken. De man who buying always got a tale of woe. He know how de market soft and pig don’t sell. Yet when people see de price, dem does wonder if is de same pig dem sell.

Dem boys seh dat de government should go back to wha use to happen a long time ago – de army use to raise chicken, pig and even cows. When was Christmastime, dem had chicken to sell and give away. De army can supply all dem KFC and Church’s and Royal Castle, because it got nuff lazy soldiers who doing nutten.

Pig is anodda story. Since de army does cook in bulk fuh de soldiers, it always got nuff scraps to feed de pigs. De same chicken guts and things like dat would mek good pig food.

But then again, all dem government don’t want people to seh how dem bad and how dem tekking over business.

Talk half and count yuh chicken but not yuh pork.