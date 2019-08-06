Latest update August 6th, 2019 12:59 AM

Cricketer charged with assaulting cop

Guyanese cricketer Christopher Barnwell was yesterday arraigned before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, after he allegedly assaulted a Police Officer.

Barnwell denied the charge which alleges that on March 23, last, at Thomas Lands, Georgetown, he assaulted Trevor Benn so as to cause him actual bodily harm.
The 32-year-old cricketer is being represented by attorney-at-law Kezia Williams.
According to information received, on the day in question, there was a friendly cricket match between the Police Force and another team, when an argument ensued between Barnwell and Benn.
As a result, it was alleged that Barnwell pushed Benn to the ground, which caused injuries. The matter was later reported and Barnwell was charged for the allegation.
Police prosecutor Shellon Daniels had no objections to bail being granted to Barnwell; however, she asked that conditions be attached to same, for him to stay away from Benn, and to not make any form of contact with him.
The submission was upheld by the magistrate and she granted bail in the sum of $30,000. The matter will continue on August 19, when statements will be served.

 

New 2019