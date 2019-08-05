Latest update August 5th, 2019 12:59 AM

Wilkinson claims Ricks and Sari road race title

Aug 05, 2019 Sports 0

Akeem Wilkinson turned in a sterling performance to win the 15th edition of the Ricks and Sari cycle road race which took place yesterday on West Demerara.

Akeem Wilkinson raises his hands in triumph as he approaches the finish line.

Wilkinson managed to overcome a few challenges at the early stages of the 46-mile race which commenced in scorching heat at Schoonord, West Bank Demerara and proceeded to Bushy Park, East Bank Essequibo before returning to the starting point for the climax.
Wilkinson was left behind following a break-away by Curtis Dey, Warren Mc Kay, Paul DeNobrega, Jornel Yearwood, Jamaul John, Horace Burrowes and Alanzo Ambrose, but he worked his way up and managed to rejoin the group upfront at Vreed-en-Hoop while on their way back.
The lead was shared at various points in the race, but with 100 meters to go, Wilkinson sprinted to the finish line ahead of his rivals, winning the race in a time of one hour 37 minutes 55.82 seconds. Dey took the runner up spot, while Borrowes placed third followed by Alonzo Ambrose, Lear Nunes and Jornel Yearwood in that order.
Michael Anthony copped two prime prizes, while McKay, Paul DeNobrega, Anthony, Briton John, A. Green, Marlon Williams, Christopher Griffith had one each. Ajay Gopilall won the junior category, while Jason Sampson placed second and Jonathan Ramschuit third. Burrowes won the veterans division ahead of Nunes and Mc Kay in that order. Sampson copped the over-60 title.
Following the event, Wilkinson admitted it a tough race and he had to work harder than he anticipated. (Zaheer Mohamed)

 

