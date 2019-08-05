Piracy massacre COI begins today

A month ago, Dr Rishee Shri Thakur was sworn-in by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts as commissioner to conduct the Commission of Inquiry (COI) into the circumstances surrounding the April 2018 piracy attack on Guyanese nationals off of the Atlantic Coast of the Republic of Suriname.

Today, the first hearing will be called at the No. 68 Primary School, Corentyne Berbice. The CIO will commence at 09:00hrs and end at 15:00hrs. Hearings are scheduled to continue up to August 10 at this location.

For six days beginning on August 12, 2019, the COI will move to the GUYSUCO Training Centre, Corentyne Berbice.

This inquiry is a public hearing and persons wishing to provide information or give evidence to the commission are advised to make themselves available on any given day aforementioned.

They can also visit the secretariat of the commission located at the GUYSUCO Training Centre.

An order was made by His Excellency President David Granger to conduct the COI. This COI’s findings and recommendations will be reported to the President after it discovers the circumstances surrounding the violent criminal acts, hijacking of Guyanese-owned vessels and the resultant deaths of Guyanese nationals on, or about April 27, 2019.

Commissioner Dr. Thakur after being sworn in now has the authority to summon witnesses to determine the identities of those killed and the perpetrators and the motive of the attack. The COI is expected to be completed by September 2, 2019.

The pirates had attacked 20 Guyanese fishermen who were in four fishing vessels in Suriname waters. The victims were chopped, some were chopped and ordered to transfer their catch.

One man reportedly witnessed his captain being trussed up and weighted with a battery and dumped overboard. Another said he saw his colleague’s arm being chopped off. Five men survived by jumping overboard and swimming away.

Days later, another fishing boat was attacked with the captain, a Guyanese, killed and crewmen dumped overboard.

Some 12 fishermen, all Guyanese, are still missing after the first deadly attack that took place between the Suriname and French Guiana borders.

A suspect in the deadly attack was remanded to prison on May 12, 2018 for allegedly robbing two fishing vessels – one in 2015 and the other in 2016.

Nakool Manohar, called ‘Fyah’, 39, of Number 43 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court. He faced the indictable charges of robbery under-arms that were filed under Section Three of the Hijacking and Piracy Act Chapter 10:08.

Particulars of the first charge against him alleged that between April 1 and April 30, 2015, in the territorial waters of Guyana in the Corentyne Magisterial District, while in the company of others and armed with guns and cutlasses, he robbed fishing vessel ‘Sir Navin’ of a 248 horsepower engine valued at $2.8M property of Daneshwar Reddy called ‘Smallie’.

It was further alleged that between August 1 and August 30, 2016, in the territorial waters of Guyana in the Corentyne Magisterial District, while in the company of others and armed with guns and cutlasses, he robbed fishing vessel ‘Captain Vickesh’ owned by Vickesh Balkissoon. The fishing vessel is valued at $2.3M.

Nakool Manohar was arrested on May 2, 2018 and was kept in custody up until his arraignment before the Chief Magistrate after police filed a Habeas corpus in the High Court and were granted extension in time to detain the suspect.

Law enforcement here and in Suriname treated the pirate attack as a reprisal crime for the murder of Nakool Manohar’s brother, Somnauth, who was killed during a drive-by shooting in Suriname. Like his brother who had residence in Suriname, Nakool Manohar is the owner of several fishing boats.

Police Inspector Gordon Mansfield, who stood for the prosecution in Manohar’s case, had informed the court that persons gave statements to the police implicating Manohar in the armed robberies.

Some of Manohar’s workers were also arrested but were released shortly after; some of the alleged pirates were also arrested in Suriname.