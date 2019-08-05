Pan American games 2019…Edghill serves up 1st round table tennis action today

Guyana’s Chelsea Edghill arrived in Lima, Peru on Saturday ahead of women’s singles first round knockout match where she will be up against Colombia’s Paola Medina.

Edghill, who recently secured a professional contract with Portugal’s second division outfit, Lusitania de Lourosa FC, is not fazed by Medina despite the Colombian plays professionally in Spain.

Speaking with Kaieteur Sport on Saturday, Edghill explained that, “First, I’m excited to be here, and for the match I’m excited to play and see how much I have improved. I really hope the hard work I have been putting in pays off.”

She further noted that, “All matches mean the same, all matches are important. Defeating Medina and getting to the next round is my priority right now.”

Edghill’s Coach, Idi Lewis confident going forward, he shared that, “We played Paola (Medina) before so I believe we have a good chance to come out with a win.”

Lewis expects Edghill to do well and he noted that a win for his athlete, who recently went pro, will augur well for her career in the future since Medina, her opponent, is well known as a top competitor.

The women’s singles table tennis first round is set hit off today from 13:30hrs (Guyana time) at the Videna Sports Center in Lima.