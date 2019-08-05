OPR completes Crime Chief probe…Granger, Police Commissioner likely to receive report this week

An Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) report into allegations against Deputy Commissioner of Law Enforcement Lyndon Alves, is likely to land on the desks of President David Granger, Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan and Police Commissioner Leslie James this week.

A top police official said that the OPR recently handed over its report after completing “a very lengthy and intense” investigation.

“The investigation is completed and the publications (allegations circulated in the media) were addressed,” the official told Kaieteur News.

“The file is likely to be dispatched to President Granger…” the official added, while declining to disclose the possible findings of the report.

Alves was sent on leave in June, in the wake of a number of allegations that were made about corruption in Berbice, where he served as Commander, before his appointment as Crime Chief.

Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan had indicated that Alves would return as Crime Chief if he is cleared.

He had also stated that President Granger would make a decision on Alves’ fate if the allegations appear to hold merit.

The OPR report is said to contain allegations that were made by police ranks and civilians.

They include claims about some ranks being paid to protect criminals, including an alleged plot to kill a policeman who was set to give evidence in a drugs case.

There was even allegations that a bandit had made calls to a senior cop, mere hours before the bandit was slain. Reports about ranks providing protection for drug shipments and interfering with investigations were also made..

Alves was one of four deputies appointed last year August by President David Granger in keeping with police reforms.

The reforms were spurred by the findings of an inquiry into an alleged assassination attempt into the life of President Granger. The inquiry report recommended sweeping changes to the police force’s leadership.

Expressing confidence that the investigation will be conducted in an impartial manner, Ramjattan had noted that the OPR has conducted hundreds of investigation of police ranks over the years.