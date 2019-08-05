Never a dull moment fuh some people

People can’t use dem toilet in peace. A woman pun de Essequibo Coast don’t have dem house toilet; she got a latrine. Long time when people got toilet outside dem use to got something else in de house in case nature call during de night.

This lady get up and go outside because she accustom to that. When she finish and going back in she house she see a man. De man see she too and he decide to attack she because he feel she disturb him from going next door to rob somebody.

Dem boys know de only people who does wuk in de night is watchman and people who doing shift wuk wid dem estate. This man was not a watchman unless he watching people house to attack in de night.

Anyhow de lady run in she house, lock de door and start one hollering. People come out and chase de man.

Old people always seh stranger don’t know burial ground. De man run and end up in a rice field. He get ketch. When people ketch thief man dem don’t hug up and play catcher wid him. Dem beat him good and proper. By de time de police come, he was glad to see dem.

Nuff time people like him does beg he captors to call de police. He got to be lucky because some don’t live to see de daylight.

Dem boys remember when some use to break into Guyana Stores. Uncle Tony never ketch until one morning he find two men outside. Dem come into contact wid de transformer. Don’t ask wha happen to dem.

In G/T dem got de set who does do dem mischief pun motorbike. Nuff of dem crash when dem try to get away from de police. Some of dem does crash even when nobody ain’t chasing dem.

Yesterday one thing he was Evel Knievel. De road wasn’t wide enough for him. A lady who does ketch she hand selling by de roadside now got to build over she stall. This man watch de stall and ride into it. De stall mash up but he was more mash up than de stall.

As dem boys seh, there is never a dull moment.