KRCA of T&T ends Guyana tour at Bourda

Lovell (47), Singh (4-3) spearhead GCC U-15s to victory

By Sean Devers

The touring Kumar Rampat Cricket Academy from Couva Trinidad ended their one-week tour to Guyana yesterday at the historic Bourda in the best weather on their trip which was aimed at exposing the U-15’s to different conditions and cultures.

The visitors, who had two nine-year-olds in their touring party, lost four of their matches while three were washed out.

Yesterday, playing at a venue where West Indies registered their first-ever Test win when they beat England in 1930, the Trinidad Academy crawled to 35-7 when their 35 overs expired, replying to GCC’s 186 all out in 35 overs to lose by 151 runs.

At a ground which has hosted 30 of 32 Test matches played in Guyana and produced 16 Test players including Leon Johnson, Vishal Singh, Shiv Chanderpaul, Ramnaresh Sarwan, Carl Hooper and Reon King, the day was blessed with sweltering heat and GCC elected to bat on a slow track and heavy outfield.

GCC’s total was built around a solid inning by 14-year-old Thaddeus Lovell, who hit five boundaries in his 47 from 52 balls. He shared in a 51-run fourth-wicket stand with the left-handed Aryan Persaud who made 19.

Krishna Singh (15), Yohance Angoy (13) and Marlon Ramsuresh were the others to reach double figures as Sean Maraj (3-24), Ethan Lalla (2-42) and Ubaidullah Abdoel (2-32) did the damage for the lads from Carnival Country who were kept on a tight leash when they began their chase.

Lalla again demonstrated wonderful concentration and a sound technique as the opener faced 90 balls before he was bowled by Joshua Sooklall for two, in the 18th over and was mainly responsible for what Academy Coach Vasu Rampat instilled in his players to ‘bat out the overs’ in this developmental tour.

Skipper Darius Deonarine, who made an unbeaten 37 on Friday, was bowled by Singh for four at 14-2 in the 13th over after Abdoel was run out for a duck in the first over.

Alon Roy top-scored with five not out as the 14-year-old Singh bowled seven frugal overs for figures of 4-3, as he and the other GCC bowlers kept in opposition in shackles.

Coach Rampat said that while his charges failed to win any of their matches the emphasis was not on winning but improving their skills mentally and technically.

“In our last two games, we fulfilled our objective of batting out the overs against teams which were older than us. This was also good for us since we were playing against a higher level,” Rampat explained.

The Academy Coach who also works with some of Trinidad’s national Senior players, said it was all about overall development since they the youngsters had an opportunity to visit places of significant interest here and said the boys were honoured to play at Bourda and experience the rich history which adorned the walls of the oldest Cricket Club in the Caribbean.

Rampat said he was disappointed that rain affected the tour but said that was the act of nature but said overall the trip was a success and fulfilled many of its objectives.

The team was accompanied by parents and the U-17 section of the Academy is scheduled to tour Canada later this month.