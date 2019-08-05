Irfaan Ali and David Granger: Comparative Notes

I get information all the time about the unacceptable things that people do that should be published. Some pieces never get printed for five reasons. First, I fear for my life. I do not want a gunman coming after me and endangering my life for what; surely not fighting for the lost citizens in this wasteland.

Secondly, though I believe what was given to me, proof is hard to come by so the story has to remain untold. Thirdly, given the nature of the exposure, I know a libel writ will be done to deter me and the newspaper.

Fourthly, in many instances the whistle-blower is afraid because publication can lead to their identity. Fifthly, the source is not someone I am comfortable with.

One of the stories I published a few months ago, I will stick with because I am comfortable with my source that I trust. Secondly I have proof. I have seen text messages and heard recorded phone calls. That story is about Anil Nandlall, Frank Anthony and Dr. Vindya Persaud who were asked to withdraw their candidacy for the PPP leadership.

Since Irfaan Ali won the presidential slot for the PPP he has come under a volcano of criticism for three reasons; qualification papers, questionable things as minister in the previous government and he just does not make the presidential cut.

I have stated more than three times in these columns that Anil Nandlall is my choice to take the PPP into the contest. I honestly think he will be a more formidable challenge to his adversaries. I feel he will bring more votes than Irfaan to the PPP’s bandwagon.

It is my sincere opinion that having known Anil since he was my UG student and interacting closely with him before he entered politics and knowing him when he was a minister, he will be more attentive to the problems and dilemmas of ordinary people than any other presidential candidate.

I think he is more people-oriented that those who will be contesting the presidency from all the other parties. This doesn’t mean he will be a competent president. I am using my working class ideology here to choose a president that will serve the class interests I care about.

The reality is Irfaan was the chosen one. I will not vote for Irfaan or Granger. I want to see a minority presidency so I will give my vote to one of the smaller parties. At the moment, I like Lennox Shuman. But does Guyana deserve an Irfaan Ali or a David Granger? My answer is no. There are huge differences between these two men.

If I have to offer a preference I would decline because I feel that both men do not possess what is essential for a functioning Guyana – leadership qualities. If you want to use psychology and character as methodologies to make comparisons then Granger obviously is way ahead of Ali.

But I am not concerned about that as a patriot who loves my country and want to see it flourish.

Granger obviously has no baggage. Ali is mired in controversy from the time he became a minister. But here is the crucial question – why the character difference between the two men makes Granger the man to lead Guyana?

What answers do you give when you come to a situation when two men are competing to lead a country, one being less controversial than the other?

Why is the less controversial one the choice when the context is leadership qualities? Should not the question arise that one is better than the other but both lack leadership qualities? This is where I think both the PPP and the PNC do not have the right person to lead their respective parties.

My contestation is pellucid and simple. In the context of a Guyana’s traditional frailties and fragilities, Guyana cries out for transformational vision. Ali does have it. He showed as a minister that he is not presidential material.

I have seen David Granger lead Guyana for four years. I did not see any visionary directions. In fact it would not be incorrect to say there has been no attempt at visionary politics, transformational sociology and innovative economic directions.

Here now is my unambiguous polemical outlay; for different reasons not related, Ali and Granger should not be president. The PPP has alternatives. Unfortunately the PNC”s barrel is empty. Who in the PNC can emerge as an alternative to Ganger?

I honestly can’t see anyone that will rise above the banality of leadership that we have seen in Granger so far. I guess this is Guyana’s dilemma.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper)