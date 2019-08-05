Latest update August 5th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana Watch Inc. thanks supporters

Aug 05, 2019 News 0

 

After completing their 25th year of medical and dental outreaches in Guyana, the Guyana Watch Incorporated and their team sent out heartfelt gratitude to all who enabled this year’s outreach to be a successful one.
President of Guyana Watch Inc, Mr. Tony Yassin, expressed that there were, “Wonderful and excellent clinics on our silver jubilee anniversary… my special thanks to all.”
The silver jubilee team consisted of 25 medical operatives, dentists, pharmacists and support staffers to serve patients at each of the clinic sites.

One of the dentists performing an extraction at Leonora Primary School

One of the dentists performing an oral examination

The clinics that were hosted all across Guyana, commenced on July 20 at various orphanages across Georgetown, and concluded on Saturday, July 27 2019, at the Patentia Primary School.
Other locations for the medical outreach included the Timerhi, Leonora, Sheet Anchor, St. Mary’s and Belle West Primary Schools.
The team treated 1,235 adults, 383 children, with 648 being seen by the dentists for extractions and preventative care measures. These numbers totaled 2,306 patients being treated by the team in their seven-day clinics.
Over the past 25 years, President of the organization, Mr. Tony Yassin expressed that “the team has crisscrossed Guyana with scores of clinics through which they have examined and treated well over 75,000 patients. They have also sponsored over 65 children for heart surgery in the United States of America and India, and more than 60 eye surgeries, four adult kidney transplants in India and financially assisted numerous persons with various illnesses for overseas medical treatment.”

A pediatrician
examining a child

Some of the patients awaiting medical
attention at Patentia Primary School

The organization, Yassin said too has given over 10 full scholarships to university students.
Most of the funds are donated by Guyana Watch Inc., members and supporters, while some of the medications are donated by pharmaceutical companies.
“We will distribute over US$500,000 in medication and conduct medical and health counseling at these clinic sites,” Yassin added.

More in this category

Sports

Gold is Money are Georgetown Guinness champs

Gold is Money are Georgetown Guinness champs

Aug 05, 2019

Gold is Money are the Georgetown Zone champions of the Guinness Greatest of the Street football championship following an injection in Albouystown B in the finals played on Saturday evening. Jermin...
Read More
Wilkinson claims Ricks and Sari road race title

Wilkinson claims Ricks and Sari road race title

Aug 05, 2019

AMS, B.M. Soat and Rohan Auto Spares onboard Guyana Cup

AMS, B.M. Soat and Rohan Auto Spares onboard...

Aug 05, 2019

Pan American games 2019…Edghill serves up 1st round table tennis action today

Pan American games 2019…Edghill serves up...

Aug 05, 2019

Sharma stars as India beat Windies in rain-hit Florida T20

Sharma stars as India beat Windies in rain-hit...

Aug 05, 2019

KRCA of T&T ends Guyana tour at Bourda

KRCA of T&T ends Guyana tour at Bourda

Aug 05, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019