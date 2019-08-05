Guyana Watch Inc. thanks supporters

After completing their 25th year of medical and dental outreaches in Guyana, the Guyana Watch Incorporated and their team sent out heartfelt gratitude to all who enabled this year’s outreach to be a successful one.

President of Guyana Watch Inc, Mr. Tony Yassin, expressed that there were, “Wonderful and excellent clinics on our silver jubilee anniversary… my special thanks to all.”

The silver jubilee team consisted of 25 medical operatives, dentists, pharmacists and support staffers to serve patients at each of the clinic sites.

The clinics that were hosted all across Guyana, commenced on July 20 at various orphanages across Georgetown, and concluded on Saturday, July 27 2019, at the Patentia Primary School.

Other locations for the medical outreach included the Timerhi, Leonora, Sheet Anchor, St. Mary’s and Belle West Primary Schools.

The team treated 1,235 adults, 383 children, with 648 being seen by the dentists for extractions and preventative care measures. These numbers totaled 2,306 patients being treated by the team in their seven-day clinics.

Over the past 25 years, President of the organization, Mr. Tony Yassin expressed that “the team has crisscrossed Guyana with scores of clinics through which they have examined and treated well over 75,000 patients. They have also sponsored over 65 children for heart surgery in the United States of America and India, and more than 60 eye surgeries, four adult kidney transplants in India and financially assisted numerous persons with various illnesses for overseas medical treatment.”

The organization, Yassin said too has given over 10 full scholarships to university students.

Most of the funds are donated by Guyana Watch Inc., members and supporters, while some of the medications are donated by pharmaceutical companies.

“We will distribute over US$500,000 in medication and conduct medical and health counseling at these clinic sites,” Yassin added.