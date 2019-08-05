Guyana seeks expert to review Exxon’s Field Development Plan for Payara well and Stabroek Block – Dr. Bynoe

The Energy Department recently received a Field Development Plan (FDP) for Payara on the Stabroek Block from ExxonMobil’s subsidiary, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) and it has commenced the tendering process for an expert reviewer.

This was confirmed with Energy Department Head, Dr. Mark Bynoe.

The official said it is expected that by the end of this year, the department will have some better insight on what it intends to do with this FDP and if all goes well, Payara, which is Exxon’s third field development on the Stabroek Block, will see first oil in 2022 or 2023.

According to documents in the possession of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), EEPGL’s Payara development will be located in the eastern area of the Stabroek Block which is approximately 190 km (118 miles) from Georgetown.

The operator notes that oil production from Payara is expected to last at least 20 years with startup of the facilities expected to occur approximately in mid-2023.

EEPGL noted that it will drill approximately 35 to 45 wells offshore to support extraction of the oil from below the sea floor. It said that each well will be drilled using a floating drill ship. Also, each well will be directionally drilled to specific reservoir targets generally 4,000 to 5,500 meters (m) below the sea level.

Further to this, EEPGL said it will install some of the oil production facilities on the sea floor at approximately 1,500-1,980 m (4,900-6,500 ft) water depth. It said that these subsea facilities include various types of pipes and hardware. Kaieteur News understands that the subsea facilities allow the oil from the wells to be gathered and moved to the surface of the ocean for further processing. EEPGL will then install other oil production facilities on a vessel which floats on the surface of the ocean. The vessel is called a Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading (FPSO). It will be moored on location in approximately 1,800-1,980 m (5,900-6,500 ft) of water depth and will remain on location throughout the life of the facility. EEPGL said that oil production facilities on the FPSO will further process the oil extracted from below the sea floor.

The operator also stated that the FPSO will have the capacity to produce up to approximately 180,000 to 220,000 barrels of oil per day. During the early stage of production operations, the FPSO is anticipated to produce up to an average of approximately 5,700,000 to 6,600,000 barrels of crude oil per month. These estimates are preliminary and are subject to change.

With respect to the processed oil, EEPGL said that it will be stored in tanks in the FPSO hull which have the capacity to hold at least 1.6 million barrels of oil. Approximately every four – six days, EEPGL said that the oil will be pumped from the FPSO to a conventional oil tanker which is owned/operated by others. The tanker will then bring the oil to buyers.

Elaborating further on this matter, EEPGL explained that it will utilize onshore support facilities to support drilling the wells, installing the offshore production facilities, and operating the offshore production facilities. It said that this may include a shore base, storage facilities, fabrication facilities, and waste management facilities. It said that helicopters and supply boats will also be needed to support the project.

At peak, EEPGL noted that it will utilize approximately 1,200 personnel offshore during the stage where the wells are being drilled and the offshore oil production facilities are being installed. It said that this number will decrease to less than 200 personnel during the production operations phase.

It said, too, that a smaller number of personnel will be utilized at the onshore support facilities.

At the end of the life of project (at least 20 years), EEPGL would develop a plan to decommission the offshore production facilities. The plan would be submitted for approval by the government.