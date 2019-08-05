Latest update August 5th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana Beverages Inc. partners with Archery Guyana

Aug 05, 2019 Sports 0

Hydration was the talk of the morning of Tuesday 30th July, 2019 at the Press Conference at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue. Secretary-General of Archery Guyana, Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon noted that for Archery and any Sport overall, hydration is very important.

At the Partnership Collaboration From left, Head Coach Mr. Nicholas Hing, Brand Manager of Guyana Beverages Inc. Mr. Raymond Govinda and Archery Guyana’s Secretary-General, Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon.

In this regard, she expressed pleasure at the fact that Archery Guyana will be entering into a partnership with Guyana Beverages Inc of Plot 4A Area AA1 Plantation Great Diamond East Bank Demerara whereby Guyana Beverages Inc. will be sponsoring water products for Archery Guyana.
Brand Manager of Guyana Beverages Inc., Mr. Raymond Govinda indicated that Archery is one of the sports his Company wanted to get involved with and support over the years and that he was happy to make this collaboration.
Head Coach, Mr. Nicholas Hing, who was present at the Briefing, reiterated the need for hydration and proceeded to tell the media more about an upcoming proposed 2-day Indoor Archery Competition. Details will be shared shortly as to this.
Thanks were expressed to General Manager, Mr. Samuel Arjoon and the Management of Guyana Beverages Inc. for focusing on sports development and for seeking to make Oasis the official water of Archery Guyana.
Mr. Govinda ended the presentation ceremony with a powerful charge: “Support brands that support sports!”
More information on Archery Guyana can be found on its website www.ArcheryGuyana.org.

More in this category

Sports

Gold is Money are Georgetown Guinness champs

Gold is Money are Georgetown Guinness champs

Aug 05, 2019

Gold is Money are the Georgetown Zone champions of the Guinness Greatest of the Street football championship following an injection in Albouystown B in the finals played on Saturday evening. Jermin...
Read More
Wilkinson claims Ricks and Sari road race title

Wilkinson claims Ricks and Sari road race title

Aug 05, 2019

AMS, B.M. Soat and Rohan Auto Spares onboard Guyana Cup

AMS, B.M. Soat and Rohan Auto Spares onboard...

Aug 05, 2019

Pan American games 2019…Edghill serves up 1st round table tennis action today

Pan American games 2019…Edghill serves up...

Aug 05, 2019

Sharma stars as India beat Windies in rain-hit Florida T20

Sharma stars as India beat Windies in rain-hit...

Aug 05, 2019

KRCA of T&T ends Guyana tour at Bourda

KRCA of T&T ends Guyana tour at Bourda

Aug 05, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019