Gold is Money are Georgetown Guinness champs

Gold is Money are the Georgetown Zone champions of the Guinness Greatest of the Street football championship following an injection in Albouystown B in the finals played on Saturday evening.

Jermin Junior 5th minute strike was what the doctor ordered and was enough to hand his team victory and the Georgetown champions tag and $500,000.

In a night of good contests for the many fans on hand, Sophia came out 1-0 winners on penalty kicks after their contest was locked scoreless after time expired in the third place playoff. Albouystown B claimed the $300,000 runner up prize, while Sophia and Broad Street collected respective $200,000 and $100,000 third and fourth prizes.

Leopold Street got the better of Sparta Boss 2-0 in the Plate final to claim the $60,000 on offer for the plate winners.

Complete Results

Guinness Goal-[GG]-2 Goals

Final

Gold is Money-1 vs Albouystown-B-0

Jermin Junior-5th

3rd Place

Sophia-0 vs Broad Street-0

Sophia won 1-0 on penalty kicks

Plate Final

Leopold Street-2 vs Sparta Boss-0

Plate Semi-finals

Game-1

Sparta Boss-2 vs Back Circle-1

Game-2

Leopold Street-5 vs Tiger Bay-0

All six teams have also earned berths to the National Championship which is slated for August 9th and 10th at the Jubilee Park Tarmac.

The teams that have sealed automatic berths to the event are Gold is Money [National Champion], Beacons [Bartica Champion], Melanie-B [East Coast Demerara winner], Brothers United [West Demerara/East Bank Demerara winner], Trafalgar [Berbice champion] and High Rollers [Linden champion] have sealed automatic berths and will be joined by the Georgetown teams. An exciting contest is anticipated.