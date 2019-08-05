Latest update August 5th, 2019 12:59 AM

Farley is Guyana Chess Federation President

Aug 05, 2019

Frankie Farley was elected as President of the Guyana Chess Federation when the body held its Annual General Meeting and elections yesterday at the Resource Centre, Woolford Avenue.

Members of the newly elected Executive Committee of the GCF.

Professor Gomathinayam Subramanian will serve as the Vice President, while Aneesa Maryam Hussain is the Secretary.
Davion Mars was elected as the Treasurer, while Loris Nathoo is the Fundraising Director. The Tournament Director is Rashad Hussain and the Chess Trainer is Anthony Drayton. The committee members are Steve Leung, Maria Thomas Varone, Nellisa Johnson, Krishnanand Raghunandan, David Khan and Rashad Hussain.

