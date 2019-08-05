Dominoes action set for today in Wakenaam

Latest update August 5th, 2019 12:59 AM
Dominoes teams on the island of Wakenaam will be action today when the Throlokie Bhagelu dominoes tournament commences from 13:00hrs at Carlosh Sports bar in Good Success.
Among the teams set to battle for trophies and cash prizes are Underdog, All Star, Melville, V Net, Big 6 and Sea Wall Boys. Bhagelu, an overseas based Guyanese, said he is happy to lend support to the sport on the island, adding that he is looking forward to a successful and exciting tournament.
Organiser Nazeer Mohamed expressed gratitude to Bhagelu and said the tournament is expected to be keenly contested since some of the top teams on the island will be in action.
