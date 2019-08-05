Cayman Island to send three for Caribbean Schoolboys Boxing

The Cayman Islands Boxing Association (CIBA) is sending a three-man team to the fourth annual Caribbean Schoolboys and Junior tournament slated for later this month in Guyana. The CIBA has registered two boxers and a coach for what will be their first outing at the tournament.

Charlie Lopez Nixon and Deshane Vousden are down to participate in the boys’ 15-16 category. Nixon will battle in the 60 KG division, while his compatriot fights in the 75KG. The two boxers will be accompanied by Coach Floyd Trumpet, a Trinidadian.

The team from Cayman Islands joins Trinidad and Tobago, St Lucia, Barbados, Grenada, Dominica, Antigua, Puerto Rico and Venezuela that have signaled intention of participating in Guyana.

The Caribbean Schoolboys and Junior tournament is scheduled for August 16 to 18 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall. It is the first of its kind in CARICOM and Guyana has been crowned champion in the three previous tournaments. President of the Guyana Amateur Boxing Association Steve Ninvalle yesterday confirmed that at least two foreign referees/judges will be here for the event.

“Audrey Sabas of Guadeloupe and Jozef Faddoul of Dominica have already submitted their travel itinerary to the association. This will be the second trip to Guyana for Mr. Faddoul who officiated at the last Caribbean Championship in December,” Ninvalle said.

The GABA boss informed that local officials will be provided a chance to refresh knowledge compliments of a three day course to be conducted by the English speaking Caribbean’s lone Three Star referee James Beckles.

“We have again secured the service of the region’s highest ranked referee/judge Trinidadian `King’ James Beckles who has agreed to hold a refresher course and a seminar,” Ninvalle added.

Meanwhile, Ninvalle confirmed that encampment of the local team will continue this week at the National Gymnasium. “This has been going on since June with the hope of having a better prepared team than last year.”

Enetworks has also signed on as the latest sponsor of the Tournament.