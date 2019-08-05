Angoy’s Avenue man chopped, parents brutalised during robbery

Latest update August 5th, 2019 12:59 AM
A resident from Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam is in a critical condition after he was badly chopped on Saturday night by two armed men who invaded the home he shared with his parents.
In an unconcious state is Rennie Juman of 162 Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam.
Kaieteur News understands that Juman lost consciousness at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital and relatives made the decision to have him moved to the Balwant Singh Hospital in Georgetown.
Reports are that Juman was asleep on his verandah when the men clubbed him with a crowbar.
His step-father , Mohamed Ishmail told reporters that he too was asleep but awoke when he heard noises in the verandah.
Ishmail, a dialysis patient, said he went to investigate but one of the armed men shoved him. The same man also beat Ishmail’s wife before escaping with an undisclosed sum of cash.
The badly injured Juman was rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital but relatives were forced to move him to the Balwant Singh Hospital.
No arrests have been made.
