AMS, B.M. Soat and Rohan Auto Spares onboard Guyana Cup

Atlantic Marine Supplies (AMS), B.M. Soat Auto Sales and Rohan Auto Spares have signed on as sponsors for the grand 13th annual Guyana Cup that is scheduled for Sunday August 17th at the Rising Sun Turf Club, Rising Sun Village in West Coast, Berbice (45mins from Georgetown). It is expected to be one of the biggest if not the biggest in the history of the competition with over US$50,000 cash in prize money being handed out on the day and a grand mega concert featuring seven international artistes planned after the event.

According to the organisers, Jumbo Jet thoroughbred Racing Committee (JJTRC), fans will be able to enjoy and party at the mega concert for the same $2000 entrance fee that would be spent to view the horserace extravaganza.

The Guyana Cup 2019 will feature an eight-race programme and the prize money for the races is as follows:

– C Class and lower feature race over a distance of one mile for – $2million,

– Three-year-old Guyana Bred – $1million

– G3 and lower – $400,000

– L3 and lower (open to non-winners from Trinidad & Tobago) – $350,000

– Two-year-old Guyana bred over – $300,000.

– J3 and lower over seven furlongs – $300,000.

– L Class for Colts – $250,000

– L Class Philly and Mare – $250,000

Some of the top animals expected to be on show come race day will include Just Call Me Bass, Crown the King (Jamaica), Doublin Fashion (USA), Chameli (Jamaica), Safara (Jamaica), Southern Express (T&T), Silver & Things (T&T), Sitarr (T&T), Kentucky Woman (T&T), Super Easy (T&T) and She’s a Princess.