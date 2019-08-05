Albion Community Development Centre 10/10 Cricket Competition washed out

Latest update August 5th, 2019 12:59 AM
Rescheduled to Sunday September 8
The Albion Community Centre Cricket Club has expressed regret in informing the general public that the 2nd division 10/10 Cricket Competition slated for yesterday, Sunday August 04, 2019, was postponed to Sunday September 08, 2019.
This was mainly due to the constant downpour experienced during the night and with more downpour of rain forecasted for the day. All tickets purchased are still valid.
We thank all of our sponsors, supporters and other stakeholders involved for their understanding and continued support, the club said in a release.
Aug 05, 2019Gold is Money are the Georgetown Zone champions of the Guinness Greatest of the Street football championship following an injection in Albouystown B in the finals played on Saturday evening. Jermin...
Aug 05, 2019
Aug 05, 2019
Aug 05, 2019
Aug 05, 2019
Aug 05, 2019
I get information all the time about the unacceptable things that people do that should be published. Some pieces never... more
Guyana is likely to come under the radar of the United States of America over the large numbers of unaccounted Haitians.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Caribbean persons interacting with British tourists, apart from the super-rich, should be mindful... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]