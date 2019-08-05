Albion Community Development Centre 10/10 Cricket Competition washed out

Rescheduled to Sunday September 8

The Albion Community Centre Cricket Club has expressed regret in informing the general public that the 2nd division 10/10 Cricket Competition slated for yesterday, Sunday August 04, 2019, was postponed to Sunday September 08, 2019.

This was mainly due to the constant downpour experienced during the night and with more downpour of rain forecasted for the day. All tickets purchased are still valid.

We thank all of our sponsors, supporters and other stakeholders involved for their understanding and continued support, the club said in a release.