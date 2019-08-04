Woman runs into robber after late night latrine visit …man caught, gets sound thrashing

A man who allegedly attempted to rob a family in Vilvoorden on the Essequibo Coast, got a sound thrashing from residents of the said community, before being handed over to police. According to information sourced by this publication, the accused, who was later identified as Yamrick Duncan, was caught attempting to jump the fence of prominent Businessman, Zahid Sabar.

The man, who is believed to be a resident of Wales, West Bank Demerara, was seen some time around 01:00hrs yesterday, by a housewife who lives behind Sabar’s premises.

Based on reports, the woman was returning to her house from her latrine, when she saw the man attempting to scale the businessman’s side fence.

The woman said that the man failed to jump the fence, since the watch dogs guarding Sabar’s home rushed towards him.

Kaieteur News understands that at some point the suspect made eye contact with her and rushed towards her.

The woman, who was at home alone at the time, secured herself in her house and alerted neighbours who were at home. At that point neighbours and the businessman came out and gave chase. They eventually apprehended the man.

Sabar told this publication yesterday, “We had to run him and chase he through the rice field and eventually we ketch with he. The man apparently know me because he said, ‘Muslim don’t do meh nothing.’ Them bai put a trashing on he and during that time, he said that he from Wales and that he two friends left he and a boat deh waiting for them.”

Sabar’s neighbour claimed that the suspect ran to her with something in his hand that appeared to have been a gun. A search was conducted by the party of villagers, but no firearm was retrieved. There was, however, a mask that was located.

Sometime last April, Sabar and his entire family were held at gunpoint by five gunmen who were demanding some $20 million.

Villagers said that they were appreciative of the police response time yesterday morning, which they described as being prompt. The man was taken into custody assisting with investigations. Residents told this publication that they are eagerly awaiting the investigation results.