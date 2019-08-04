Region Two NGSA top performers awarded.

A number of pupils living on the Essequibo Coast were awarded last Wednesday, for their outstanding performances at the recent National Grade Six Assessment [NGSA].

A total of twenty-eight pupils from eight primary schools on the Coast were awarded with bag packs through a collaborative initiative between the Ministry of Business and the Ministry of Education. Region Two was placed on the map this year when eleven-year-old Venisha Lall from the CV. Nunes Primary, tied for first position in the country with 532 marks.

Apart from securing the top spot in the country, the CV Nunes Primary secured the top three positions in the region. The Huis’t Dieren Primary secured the fourth position in the region with 522 marks, while the Suddie Primary came in fifth with 518 marks. Present at the award ceremony on last Wednesday was the Minister of Business, the Honourable Haimraj Rajkumar. Minister Rajkumar, when delivering the feature address, commended the pupils for their outstanding achievements, noting that they had done their region proud.

The Minister encouraged the pupils to continue their hard work. “You would’ve work hard during your time at Primary School and your teachers would’ve worked hard with you to ensure that you were successful.

“Being successful at the end of the assessment doesn’t bring an end to the hard work at school; it now begins because education at secondary level is even more challenging.”

Also attending the ceremony last Wednesday were Regional Education Officer Ms. Nicholla Matthews, along with other key officials from the Region Two Department of Education.