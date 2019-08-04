Latest update August 4th, 2019 12:59 AM

Over 150 GWI Workers to Get House Lots

Over 150 workers of Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) were shortlisted to be interviewed for house lots. They were part of the first batch of persons shortlisted.

Scenes from the activity. (PC GWI Facebook Page)

The interview process was conducted over a three-day period last month, at the GWI Shelterbelt compound.
Discussions are ongoing between the GWI and the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) to identify and develop a housing scheme for the staffers of the former.
This is to encourage an improved state of the welfare of its staff as well as to promote staff cohesion. Employees are excited about the initiative and are looking forward to its establishment..

 

