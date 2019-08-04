Over 150 GWI Workers to Get House Lots

Latest update August 4th, 2019 12:59 AM
Over 150 workers of Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) were shortlisted to be interviewed for house lots. They were part of the first batch of persons shortlisted.
The interview process was conducted over a three-day period last month, at the GWI Shelterbelt compound.
Discussions are ongoing between the GWI and the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) to identify and develop a housing scheme for the staffers of the former.
This is to encourage an improved state of the welfare of its staff as well as to promote staff cohesion. Employees are excited about the initiative and are looking forward to its establishment..
Aug 04, 2019Arguably the two most accomplished softball masters teams in Guyana, Regal Masters and Wellman Masters will once again go at it this time for the Royston Ramsarran trophy at the GNIC Sports Club...
Aug 04, 2019
Aug 04, 2019
Aug 04, 2019
Aug 04, 2019
Aug 04, 2019
Two weeks ago, I had a tiny argument with former general-secretary of the AFC, Marlon Williams. The theme of that disagreement... more
The worry about the Haitians is not so much about them coming, as their unexplained disappearance. In other words, this... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Caribbean persons interacting with British tourists, apart from the super-rich, should be mindful... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]