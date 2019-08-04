Massive turn out for the Berbice Association Emancipation Celebrations

A massive turnout of people from all walks of life attended the Emancipation Day event held on August 1, last, at the Union No. 53, Sports Complex, Corentyne Berbice. The occasion was the 181st anniversary of Emancipation.

The Event was organised by the Berbice Association of African Groups (BAAG) in collaboration with the Department of Social Cohesion, Culture, Youth and Sport.

Chief Celebrant was President David Granger, who was also inducted as the patron of the Emancipation festival in Guyana. President Granger was credited for restoring pride to the African community.

The President, in his speech to the thousands, declared a National Decade of Development as he emphasised education as the key to development.

He said that Emancipation Day is the single most important day in human history. It is one of the reasons why The United Nations (UN) declared International Decade of People of African Descent (IDPAD), to acknowledge the plight of Africans who were victims of the “greatest crime against humanity.”

He said that beginning next year until 2029 will be the National Decade of Development for Guyanese. This will increase emphasis on public education.

One of the aims of the IDPAD is for quality education to be made accessible in areas where persons of African descent live, particularly in rural and vulnerable communities.

“Education is what opened the door to all Guyanese to become the best that they can be. African Guyanese who took hold of education were able to contribute more and more to the development of this country.

“The enslaved Africans in Berbice and Demerara and Essequibo never accepted their enslavement, they rebelled and fought against enslavements and in so doing, Berbice hold a proud an unsurpassable place in the achievement of Emancipation.”

He said his government is committed to safeguarding the legacy of Africans, particularly to ensure that the objectives of the IDPAD are met.

Free education is an entitlement mandated by the Constitution, which states that ‘every citizen has the right to free education’ from nursery to university.

The expected proceeds of the petroleum revenues will see the restoration of free education in accordance with the Constitution, according to President Granger.

“Petroleum is not to enrich a few; it is to educate the many, he said to loud applause.

“There is no better way to spend our petroleum resources than to ensure that Guyana becomes a nation of educated people, the best in the English speaking Caribbean,” the President noted.

The parade began at No. 51 Village and the President was escorted to the venue by the majorettes and a mixture of drums.

There was a wide array of African songs, dances, skits, drumming, poems, food, clothing, drinks, and fashion displays.

There were also presentations from the Amerindian Groups and Tassa Drumming.

Among those present at the event were First Lady Sandra Granger, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo and Mrs. Nagamootoo, Ministers: Basil Williams, Amna Ally, Dr. George Norton and Dr. Karen Cummings.