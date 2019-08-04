Marine Training Centre to provide international standard training for oil and gas locally

After six years of successfully providing International standard training in Angola, Operatec Marine & Industrial Training Centre is now bringing its services to Guyana for persons working on, or planning to work offshore.

Operatec Marine & Industrial Training Centre was created and launched in Luanda, Angola in 2013, with the objective to provide HSE and Technical training for the Oil & Gas Industry. Among its mandate also is to develop competency in emergency response skills for employees to handle dangerous situations both on-board offshore and onshore hazardous work environments onshore.

The strategy is by way of supporting manpower activities with a continuous competency and skills development of their valuable work force. The centre also develops training based on the Company’s Safety Standards and Operations. The local training base is located at 156 Charlotte Street, Lacytown, Georgetown (www.operatec.gy)

The entity is offering several training courses. Amongst them is the introductory training programme which is designed to introduce the fundamental safety elements to persons new to the oil and gas industry, giving an appreciation of the potential hazards and controls they may encounter on and offshore.

Course Contents include in depth training in the areas of Introduction to the Hazardous Environment, Working Safely, Risk Assessment , Permit to Work, Manual Handling, Controlling the use of Hazardous Substances, Working at Heights, and Mechanical Lifting.

No prior skills are required for participation in this programme. Written tests are conducted to show delegates’ understanding of subject content.

Courses will include Fire Fighting Training & Self Rescue Awareness (based on OPITO standards) which aims to introduce delegates to the specific safety issues and regimes relevant to initial fire response an on/offshore installations.

Delegates will undertake instruction and gain knowledge in the subject areas of Introduction, Triangle of Combustion, Methods of Extinction and how Fire Spreads, Classification of Fire Gas Detectors, Correct use of hand held portable fire extinguishers and which ones to use for different classes of fires.

Self-rescue technique with a smoke hood from areas where visibility is reduced due to smoke is another category in this area of training.

The Hydrogen Sulphide/SCBA Awareness course is aimed at introducing participants to the specific safety issues and regimes relevant to initial fire response on/offshore installations.

Trainees will also be taught the Types of detector equipment, Types of respiratory equipment, and how to Pre-use checks of personal detection devices and EBA.

The ‘Lock Out Tag Out’ (LOTO) course is a training programme based on OSHA Standards to define concepts, actions and responsibilities for energy sources lock, ensuring that in carrying out work with machinery, equipment and facilities, they are fully de-energized, regulate use, and guard multiple use of keys that would restrict access in some specific operations, such as machine settings, and manoeuvres in high voltage cubicles.

Course Contents entail Objectives of LOTO and How the LOTO is generated, Using a LOTO and why important is Personnel roles and Responsibility under LOTO and disciplinary action. The Confined Space Awareness Course is set to create awareness of hazards, precautions, and the regulations associated with confined spaces; it will be especially helpful for those workers whose jobs are related to permit required confined spaces.

Another available course is dubbed ‘Dangerous Good Awareness’, which is designed to provide delegates with a general awareness and insight into the roles and responsibilities of being able to recognize the UN classification system, and accident and incident procedures, as stated in the course content.

The Fire Watch Awareness Course is necessary since Workers assigned as fire watch are the first line of defense in protecting other workers and property from harm during hot work.

Hot work includes any activity involving welding, burning, grinding or use of power-actuated tools or similar fire-or spark producing operations. Participants will be trained on, Legal requirement, Responsibilities and duties of a fire watcher, to know what is meant by the term Hot Work, Safe Systems of Work, Being aware of the actions to be taken prior to work commencing, and to have an understanding of the variations of fire permits.

Of importance also in this course are subject areas of Gas Testing, and Training to handle the fire extinguisher.