Man damages grandfather’s appliances over negative energy

Nicholas Phillips, 25, is now awaiting sentencing after he admitting to damaging household articles amounting to $682,000, belonging to his grandfather, because of the alleged ‘negative energy’ in the home.

It was alleged that on July 25, 2019 at Prashad Nagar, Georgetown, he unlawfully and maliciously damaged a quantity of household appliances, property of Melville Yearwood.

Also, on that same day and at that same location, he made use of abusive language towards Denise Yearwood. He denied this charge.

The young man who hails from Prashad Nagar was arraigned on Friday last before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Police Prosecutor Traceyann Gittens stated that on the day in question, Phillips came home and was asked why he left the house without informing someone.

Phillips reportedly became annoyed and headed to his room where he damaged the appliances. The matter was reported, which led to an investigation and Phillips was subsequently arrested and charged.

According to Phillips, “The negative energy in that house cause me to leave for a few days to cool my head. I went home the day and this woman started arguing with me so I get frustrated and damage the TV, the computer and possibly the printer. I don’t know about the rest.”

After listening to both sides, the magistrate remanded Phillips to prison until August 5 when she will sentence him based on the value of the articles he pleaded guilty to damaging. However, she granted him $10,000 bail in relating to the charge of abusive language.