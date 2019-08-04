‘I have no political affiliation in Guyana’– says Melinda Janki

Melinda Janki, an international lawyer on conservation, made it clear at one of her press conferences and public lectures recently, that she has no political affiliation. Neither is she connected to any political party in Guyana.

She said that she is upset about what her homeland is getting for its oil and that she merely wanted to educate the public about what’s happening.

Janki then went on to question whether Guyana getting a fair deal for its oil? Replying to her own question Janki said the short answer is no, that it’s basically a deal of free oil and free gas for the oil companies.

“The money side is bad enough but if you look at this deal from the perspective of the global economy or the environment or the law, you get the same answer. This is a bad deal for Guyana and if it’s a bad deal then it can’t be a fair deal.”

“A deal that is not fair can never be good for the Guyanese people and is it a gross give away of the country’s wealth. The oil belongs to the people of Guyana and they don’t have to share it with anybody.

“In fact, the government is giving the oil companies 87.5% of the oil as the country is only getting 12.5% of its own oil when it’s being brought up,” Janki said.

“The deal is grossly unfair to Guyana as a sovereign state and it’s grossly unfair to the Guyanese people.”