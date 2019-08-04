Police bullet narrowly misses sleeping child

Andre Anand, a father, of 25 James and Hill Streets, Albouystown, Georgetown is accusing police ranks of acting irresponsibly when they reportedly discharged rounds in the neighbourhood.

One of those rounds, he said, pierced a window and wall, narrowly missing his six-year-old son who was sleeping on a bed in the bedroom of his home, yesterday.

The man said his son Nathan Anand was with him on a bed in the home around 14:10 hrs and subsequently fell asleep soon after. He said he rolled away from the child and must have dozed off too, since he was jerked out of his slumber around 14:40 hrs by a loud sound that sounded like an explosion.

He said his son was up also with a terrified look on his face, and was staring in the direction of the louvres that were just a few inches above the bed on which they were sleeping.

The man said that his son was lying close to the window. The very angry father said that he noticed that one of the window panes had been pierced (though and through) as well as a section of the wooden wall, just above where his son had been lying.

He said he went downstairs, and on enquiring from the neighbours, was told that police patrol ranks a short while before, were chasing a known thief in the neighbourhood and fired several shots in the air. He said one rank reportedly fired shots after the fleeing criminal when the man failed to halt after the warning shots were fired.

Residents spoken to in the area yesterday also supported this story.

“I am so mad right now…Look what could have happened if that bullet had hit my son. The police need to act more responsibly. Many of them are too trigger happy and never stop to think about the safety of innocent persons.”

The man said he attempted to make a report on the matter at the Ruimveldt Police Station yesterday, and a female rank joked about the entire issue, asking if he was sure it was the police that shot at his house or was it residents from within his neighbourhood.