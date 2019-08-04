Caretaker dies more than two weeks after reportedly being burnt by employer Family accuses police of trying to cover up story and taking bribe

After enduring pain and suffering for more than two week in both the New Amsterdam and Georgetown Hospitals, the sorry tale of Paul Deo Persaud of 298, No. 2 Public Road, East Canje Berbice has come to an end.

He was reportedly burnt by his employer more than two weeks ago.

Persaud who worked and lived in a shack in the backyard of his employer at No. 2 Village was reportedly burnt on July 1, last, by his employed following a misunderstanding.

The man was taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital, but was subsequently transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital suffering from first degree burns about his body. The matter was first reported and the employer was arrested but he was subsequently released without being charged.

The police viewed CCTV cameras placed around the house and according to information, the cameras showed the men heading towards the back of the house. However, subsequent viewing of the footage did not show scenes for that particular day, even as residents around are saying that they were aware that Persaud was beaten on that date.

Persaud subsequently died on July 20, last and his employer was rearrested and released again.

However, relatives are contending that since then nothing has been told to them. The Sergeant who investigated the matter is now out of the country.

They are calling for justice; they want a thorough investigation to be done. Relatives state that they understand that a lot of money was paid to quiet the matter. They are prepared to get an audience with the Commissioner of Police and the Minister of National Security to get justice.