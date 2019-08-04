Blame all you actions on climate change

Global warming affecting dis part of de world. Dem boys didn’t know it until dem tek a good look around. De heat from de global warming mess up people brains suh dem can’t think.

Dis thing did happen before. Some people from de cooler part of de world went to Africa and India wheh it very hot. Dat is how dem bring de people to Guyana and when scientists examine Guyanese, dem finding dat de people not too bright.

Dis is de only country dat growing plantain and selling it overseas and buying foreign plantain chips. It use to buy rice crispies from dem country dat don’t even know wha rice look like.

People talking ‘bout de oil deal wha Guyana sign wid Exxon. Is a bad deal but what else people can expect from people in these conditions of global warming? Trinidad didn’t do much better. Dem get de few cents and dem sport. Dem had a good sport and nuff sport. De money drying up.

De same global warming mek people in de Caribbean importing more food than they growing; although dem got more than enough land. Dem leaders brains ain’t wukking good, suh dem got dem people eating sardines and potatoes before dem eat fresh fish and local ground provisions.

Why else people gon lef dis warm climate and go to a place wheh it so cold dat dem have to wear some thick winter coat, bleed through dem nose and go out whether dem want to or not.

Dem boys was watching cricket Saturday when dem see de real effects of global warming. West Indies in de first instance can’t play de long game. De climate change stop dem from thinking too long. De young cricketers from India and de old ones beat de young West Indies and de old ones.

Dem boys find out dat parts of India cool. De thing is dat de beating getting worse and de players ain’t shame. It got to be dat de climate change getting worse.

Talk half and don’t question climate change.