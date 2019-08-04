A CLOSER LOOK AT THE FOOD SAFETY STANDARD

The International Organisation for Standardisation sets out the requirements for a Food Safety Management System in the standard: ‘Food safety management systems – Requirements for any organisation in the food chain (ISO 22000:2018).

Local food producers, manufacturers and other food establishments can demonstrate their ability to produce quality, safe foods by making a committed effort to implement the requirements of this international standard.

The standard gives food entities, regardless of their size, guidelines on what they need to do to demonstrate their ability to control food safety hazards. The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS), under its Consultancy Services, is capable of working with entities desirous of implementing the standard.

There is overwhelming evidence that ISO 22000 has achieved the goal of being used by firms at all levels of the food chain, from the field to the table, since these are either operators directly involved in the production, processing, marketing, and final sale of food products, or related sub-contractors.

The benefits to be derived by food entities implementing ISO 22000 standard are numerous. By implementing the standard, entities present a positive image towards food safety and reduce the risk of providing unsafe food to your customers, thereby, reducing food safety complaints.

Certification to the standard increases the acceptance of products on the local and international markets and reduces the incidence of product recall and litigation. It also increases awareness on food safety and food safety related areas and identifies, and controls biological, chemical and physical hazards.

Further, with the standard, producers become more knowledgeable of product characteristics to enhance the safety of their products.

The ISO 22000 Standard can be applied to Organisations directly and indirectly as long as they are within the food chain. It can influence many of our local stakeholders including those within Fisheries, Dairies, Producers, Harvesters, Farmers, Producers of ingredients, Food manufacturers of snacks, bread, cereal, beverages, canned and frozen food, Retailers, Food services, Catering services, Organisations providing cleaning and sanitation services, Transportation, Storage, Distribution services.

The GNBS encourages businesses within the local food sector to consider the implementation of the ISO 22000 Food Safety Management System to ensure end users safety at the time of consumption.

For further information, please contact the GNBS on telephone numbers: (592)219-0069, (592)219-0065, (592)219-0062 or visit the GNBS Website: www. gnbsgy.org