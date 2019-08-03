Tripletail, two other prospects to be drilled on Stabroek Block this year

Even with a sizeable oil recoverable resource underpinning the Liza and Turbot Complex, the Stabroek Block operators have three other prospects in their sights for drilling this year. Making this disclosure recently was Hess Corporation’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), Greg Hill.

He was at the time responding to questions from participants during his firm’s second quarter earnings call.

During that discourse, Hill said that the one can expect three or potentially four additional wells being drilled this year starting with Tripletail first and then two or three other prospects along that southeastern seaboard of the block.

The COO said, “…As we look forward between now and the end of the year, we are going to do some more exploration drilling really along that northeastern part of the Stabroek Block between Turbot or southeastern block between Turbot and Liza.”

Hill said that these drilling prospects are being better defined in development studies. Further, Hill noted that the Liza Complex is expected to be a multi-FPSO kind of situation given the amount of volume discovered.

The COO was also questioned about the Hammerhead well results. This well was first drilled on August 30, last, and it marked ExxonMobil’s ninth discovery offshore Guyana.

Exxon had said that Hammerhead-1 encountered approximately 197 feet (60 meters) of high-quality, oil-bearing sandstone reservoir. It said that the well was safely drilled to 13,862 feet (4,225 meters) depth in 3,773 feet (1,150 meters) of water and is located approximately 13 miles (21 kilometers) southwest of the Liza-1 well.

In providing some details on the appraisals of the Hammerhead-1 and other related wells, Hill said, “The Hammerhead well results for both Hammerhead-2 and Hammerhead-3 really demonstrated three things: first of all, both had high-quality reservoirs…Hammerhead-3 showed very good mobility.

“And finally, very good connectivity. And the connectivity is actually between all three wells. So, all three wells are in pressure communication so that bodes well for a development.”

He added, “Now we’re rolling all the results of this obviously into the development planned studies for that area. So, we’re just not ready to announce anything but we are rolling all the data in earnest into the studies as we speak.”