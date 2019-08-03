Latest update August 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Tain motorcyclist dead, daughter-in-law injured in Clifton accident

Aug 03, 2019 News 0

A 47-year-old man of Lot 165 Block 14 Tain Settlement, Corentyne, Berbice is now dead following an accident that occurred on the Clifton Public road, Corentyne, while he was riding his motorcycle.

Injured: Nichola Mangar

Dead: Ramdat Yadram

Dead is Ramdat Yadram. The pillion rider, Nichola Mangar, 20, of Lot 25 Tain Settlement, Corentyne sustained injuries about her body.
According to reports, some time around 21:15 hrs Thursday, August 1, on the Clifton Public Road, Yadram was heading north on his motorcycle CJ 1009 with Mangar at the back when he reportedly failed to stop and proceeded across the road, turned right on the main road and collided with hire car HC 5542 driven by a 61-year-old resident of Canefield, East Canje.
He was reportedly riding at a fast rate, the police said, and as a result of the collision, Yadram and Mangar fell on the roadway and sustained serious injuries.
They were both picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital where Yadram succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.
Mangar was treated and transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital and admitted in a stable condition. The woman is said to be the daughter-in-law of the deceased.
A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver who is in custody and no alcohol was detected in his breath. Investigations are ongoing.

 

