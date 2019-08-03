Tain motorcyclist dead, daughter-in-law injured in Clifton accident

Latest update August 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM
A 47-year-old man of Lot 165 Block 14 Tain Settlement, Corentyne, Berbice is now dead following an accident that occurred on the Clifton Public road, Corentyne, while he was riding his motorcycle.
Dead is Ramdat Yadram. The pillion rider, Nichola Mangar, 20, of Lot 25 Tain Settlement, Corentyne sustained injuries about her body.
According to reports, some time around 21:15 hrs Thursday, August 1, on the Clifton Public Road, Yadram was heading north on his motorcycle CJ 1009 with Mangar at the back when he reportedly failed to stop and proceeded across the road, turned right on the main road and collided with hire car HC 5542 driven by a 61-year-old resident of Canefield, East Canje.
He was reportedly riding at a fast rate, the police said, and as a result of the collision, Yadram and Mangar fell on the roadway and sustained serious injuries.
They were both picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital where Yadram succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.
Mangar was treated and transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital and admitted in a stable condition. The woman is said to be the daughter-in-law of the deceased.
A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver who is in custody and no alcohol was detected in his breath. Investigations are ongoing.
Aug 03, 2019Past footballers will have a chance to roll back the years as the Real Sports Entertainment Group yesterday launched a Masters football tournament at the Ministry of Social Cohesion, Stabroek. The...
Aug 03, 2019
Aug 03, 2019
Aug 03, 2019
Aug 03, 2019
Aug 03, 2019
In February last year, on the 20th, I did a column captioned; “Australian horror: Thank God it wasn’t a Black family.”... more
Prior to July 2018, Haitian nationals were required to have visas to enter into member states of the Caribbean Community.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Sir Ronald Sanders There were echoes of US President Donald Trump’s famous campaign slogan, “Make... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]