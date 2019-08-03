Latest update August 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Seven Anesthesia Students Leave for US Today

Aug 03, 2019 News 0

Seven anesthesia students will leave Guyana for the United States (US), today. They will be engaging in lectures, training and other educational activities relevant to anesthesia administration and procedures involving its use.
The training is a collaboration of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation and the Middle Tennessee School of Anesthesia which has sponsored the students.
The students will also receive advanced training during their stay to boost current knowledge of anesthesia procedures. The students were drawn from Regions One, Four, Five and Georgetown.
The exercise is part of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation’s ongoing training programme for anesthesia nursing students who want to pursue a career in that regard.
Training in the US will take place at the Middle Tennessee School of Anesthesia. Assistant Director of Nursing Services at the administration, Keith Alonzo, said that the training will be beneficial since it will boost the Anesthetic Department as well as aid in the delivery of better surgeries.
He added that not only will they be exposed to new and improved procedures but they will function even more efficiently within their designation in the healthcare system.

