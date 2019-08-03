Real Sports Entertainment Group Masters football tourney launched

Past footballers will have a chance to roll back the years as the Real Sports Entertainment Group yesterday launched a Masters football tournament at the Ministry of Social Cohesion, Stabroek.

The tournament which will commence on August 11 and conclude on August 12, will be played at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue. Sixteen teams are expected to participate and will be placed into four groups after which the top two teams from each group will go through to the next round.

Speaking at the launching, Real Sports Entertainment Group Director Challus McKinnon stated that since a lot of emphasis is being placed on youth competitions, which is very good, there is also space for the older folks. “We decided to promote football in the Master’s category by forming this group. We have experienced the challenges involved in promoting sport, but we can only get better because the intention is to host the tournament annually.”

He pointed out among the objectives of the group are to promote a healthy lifestyle, to encourage past and present athletes to continue playing, to entertain members of the public through competitive sports, to create an avenue for the elderly athletes to participate in sports and to encourage harmony through sports.

He said that they will also be looking at other sports and thanked the Guyana Football Federation for their support, Superbet, Survival Supermarket, Norva Supermarket, Raj, The Discount Store, Junior Pawn Shop and Jewellery and Ansa Mc Al which have come on board under their Lucozade and Carib Beer brands.

McKinnon noted the importance of discipline, stating that it is vital for the older players to set an example for the youths.

Fharis Mohamed, brand coordinator of Ansa McAl, stated that they are happy to be on board and lauded the organisers for the initiative, adding it is important for the older players to pass on their experience which can help to develop the game. He added that he is looking forward to a successful and exciting tournament.

Director Joel Gibson said that after playing at the first division level, there is a need for them to stay active and hence this tournament.

He explained that they still have a duty to help the youths in one way or the other, adding that this competition will help to promote healthy lifestyle as well.

Trophies, medals and cash prizes will be given to the top four finishers, the best dressed team, the most discipline team, the top goal scorer and the most valuable player.

An exhibition game will be played prior to the final featuring over-50 players.