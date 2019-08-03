Minibus driver dead, 11 injured in East Bank collision – passengers trapped

A head on collision yesterday between a minibus and a 4×4 pick-up vehicle has left one dead and 11 seriously injured. The injured persons have all been admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where several of them have already been taken into theatre for urgent surgeries.

Dead is 59-year-old Oswald Roberts of Kuru Kururu, Soesdkye District. He was the driver of a Route 42 minibus, which plied the Georgetown/Timehri route.

The accident is said to have occurred just after 6:30 this morning in the vicinity of New Hope Village.

Reports suggest that the minibus BWW 2940 was heading to Georgetown when a 4×4 motor pick-up GRR 1909, driven by a 45 year-old Lusignan, East Coast Demerara male, heading in the opposite direction veered into the lane of the minibus, causing the head-on collision.

Eyewitnesses said that after the collision public-spirited citizens set about rescuing screaming passengers from the minibus wreckage. One lady was trapped in the front seat of the minibus for a lengthy period before persons were able to pry open what was left of the mangled door and rescue her.

Persons at the scene of the crash said the driver of the 4×4 pick-up appeared to have been under the influence of alcohol. They said the smell of alcohol was all over his breath as they sought to render assistance.

He was said to be in the company of a female companion, Ashley Persaud, of Lusignan, East Coast Demerara at the time of the accident. Both were treated at St Joseph Mercy Hospital in Georgetown and admitted with abdominal trauma and a fractured right arm, respectively.

Some sources said that the pick-up was seen speeding and swaying along the roadway moments before the crash. The injured persons were rushed to the Diamond Hospital before being transferred to the Georgetown Hospital.

At the GPHC anxious relatives of the injured were seen pacing the floor of the Accident and Emergency Unit, as they awaited word on the fate of the many injured victims.

Amongst the injured were Fatema Murray, of 273 Kuru Kururu, who suffered trauma to the head, a fractured left hand, and right foot as well; Cherry Ann Millington of the same area suffered a fracture of both hands, and also a fractured left foot.

Liloutie Deolall sustained multiple fractures of the left leg, blunt abdominal trauma, a fractured left ankle, and blunt chest trauma.

Rawle Glasgow suffered multiple trauma, a fractured right hand and right elbow, and spinal injuries. Gina Chin (no address given) suffered a dislocated left hip, while Kellon Campbell of 4102 Well Road, North Ruimveldt, sustained multiple fractures to hands, a fractured left hip, and a fractured left leg.

Candasci Vickerie of the Kuru Kururu District received multiple fractures to the hands, and a fractured left hip, and left leg.

Marissa Mc Pherson of 355 Kuru Kururu was diagnosed with a fracture left hip, while Gilmax Adams was said to have multiple poly trauma, according to hospital sources.

Dave Taylor, 22, on the other hand complained of agonizing pains to the back, while Shemia Chin, 23, sustained a fractured left hip.