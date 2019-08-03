Journalist John Ramsingh honoured by Everest Name affixed to Vnet Media Centre

By Sean Devers

The Everest Cricket Club’s President, former Minister of Labour, Mansoor Nadir and his executives have bestowed the honour of having TV and print Journalist and Guyana Amazon Warriors Media Officer John Ramsingh’s name on its Media Centre at its the Camp Road venue.

The Media Centre which also carries the name of it sponsor Vnet Communications of Delph Street Campbellville, is set to have washroom facilitates, Air Conditioning and lightning fast internet.

One of only three venues in the City to host a First-Class Cricket match, Everest, previously known as East Indian Cricket Club up until Guyana became a Republic in 1970, the Club, is just ‘a stone throw’ away from the Atlantic Ocean beyond its Northern Sightscreen and has produced several Guyana and West Indies players.

Players like Ryan Ramdass and Rajendra Chandrika have played Test, while Clyde Butts, Leonard Bachan and Shiv Chanderpaul also played for Everest but after they played Test Cricket.

Founded in 1915, Everest which was then located in Queenstown, played its first match in 1915 and won the second division Garnett Cup in 1925, 1926 and 1927 – the first club to do so on three successive occasions.

In 1927 the club’s application to be promoted to the first division Parker Cup was rejected, because the Queenstown ground was not big enough.

They acquired a lease on a large piece of swampy land on Camp Road and have since hosted six First-Class games after Guyana opposed England in 1997 in the first one.

Since then teams like India, Australia and South Africa has played First-Class matches at Everest with the last First-Class game being played in 2009.

Nadir disclosed that plans are in the pipeline to install lights at Everest to play especially softball cricket in the Evenings, adding that the naming of the Media Centre is one way of showing that the club appreciate what Ramsingh, who is the Club’s PRO has done as a Media worker.

Nadir said honouring people when they are still alive for them to know that are recognised for what they have contributed to the nation, is very important.

“I agree that someone like Reds, who will soon be honoured in Jamaica, is Guyanese and his name should be placed on the Media Centre at the Stadium when he is still alive and it won’t cost that much to that,” the former Minister said.

Calls to put Reds’ name on the Media Centre has fallen on deaf ears since both present and past Governments seem very reluctant to make this a reality.

The 37 year-old Ramsingh has been a member of Everest since 2011 and has been on the executive for the past three years.

He has worked at the state owed NCN TV before going to Guyana Times and was appointed Women’s World T20 Media Facilitator.

He informed that he was humbled to have his name on the Media Centre at Everest and thanked everyone who were involved.

“I started doing commentary in the 2003 TCL U-19 tournament and the first time I got on air was in December 2002 doing commentary for club matches at Thirst Park for the East Bank Cricket Group,” Ramsingh informed.

Ramsingh played cricket but although he never played for Demerara or Guyana, was still able to stay involved in the game as a member of the Cricket Media.

“I gravitated to cricket Commentary by listening to the late Tony Cosier, Reds Perreira, Simon Crosskill, Fazeer Mohammed, Sean Devers and Andrew Mason,” Ramsingh explained.

“My career took off when I later had the distinct pleasure of sharing commentary boxes in and out of Guyana with all of them. Like many others, I too think the Media Centre at Providence should be named after Reds Perriera,” Ramsingh concluded.