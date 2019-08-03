“I going in jail and lay down”- man says after sentencing

Haniff Peters, 34, a Security guard, of Lot 71 Freeman Street, East La Penitence; and Susan Daniels, 35, a cashier/receptionist of Lot 16 North Section Canal # 2 Polder, West Bank Demerara, were yesterday sentenced for robbing the Woodlands Hospital of $1.4M.

Peters and Daniels were on trial before Principal Magistrate, Faith McGusty, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts for the offence.

It was alleged that on August 31, 2017, at the Woodlands Hospital, Carmichael Street, North Cummingsburg, Georgetown, the defendants stole $1.4 M cash, property of the Woodlands Hospital.

It was also alleged that, Daniels, who works at the hospital, on September 1, 2017, at the Brickdam Police Station, gave false information to the police stating that she was robbed of a quantity of cash. She made them conduct an investigation which they would not have done.

Yesterday, a probation officer gave a report about the life and background of the defendants to aid the magistrate in handing down her sentence after finding them guilty of the offences.

In relation to Daniels, the magistrate took into consideration the report which highlighted that the defendant is always seeking work to solely support her three children who were well taken care of.

She also indicated that although Daniels is showing remorse for her actions, it was only recently that she started to show such after the trial started to move towards her being guilty.

The accused then addressed the court saying that she is indeed remorseful for her actions and she apologized to the court for wasting its time. However, she was acting both times in the interest of her children.

Moreover, despite the good record of the probation report for Peters, the magistrate had some pressing concerns.

She stated that there was a witness who placed him on the scene of the crime twice; first, when he was sitting on a bench at the hospital and secondly when he was running down the steps with a bag.

This witness also positively identified him on an identification parade. Also, she mentioned that phone records show multiple calls were made by him to the hospital and these being returned. The magistrate added that this continued even after a certain time in which he said his phone was stolen.

Magistrate McGusty said that the caution statement of his co-accused indicates that she had confided in him about going through some hard times and as a result he put the idea to her to carry out the offence.

Peters was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment for the offence while Daniels was also sentenced to two years. However, her sentence is suspended which means that if she is to be charged again within the next two years then she will have to serve her time.

Down in the courtyard, Peters who was visibly upset started to shout at his co-accused given the fact that he has to go to prison while Daniels was free for the next two years.

To his family he said, “Y’all don’t worry I gon hold it up and come out of here soon. I going in jail and lay down.”

The defendants are known to each other as they once shared a relationship.

On the day in question, Daniels was taking the day’s money to the bank. Some time later that day the defendant returned to her superior and informed them that she was robbed by a masked man.

The matter was then reported to the Brickdam Police Station and during the investigation it was revealed that Daniels gave the police false information. Further investigation carried out revealed that Daniels and Peters planned the robbery.

They were both arrested and charged for the offence. (Trishan Craig)