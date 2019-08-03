Latest update August 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana Police Force, Harpy Eagle MA Academy triumph

Aug 03, 2019 Sports 0

The Guyana Police Force, in a joint effort with the Guyana Harpy Eagle Martial Arts Academy has performed outstandingly at the recently concludedWhite Tiger open Martial Arts championship dubbed ‘Rumble in Berbice’ which was held at New Amsterdam Town Hall.

Members of the Berbice Police team who gave an excellent display of themselves at the event.

The Harpy Eagle Martial Arts Academy take time out for a photo after success at the recently held event.

The duo emerged winner of the championship as they chalked 48 gold, 10 silver and four bronze medals.
They also captured 20 gold medals, eight silver and 10 bronze in the Guyana South America Undiscovered championships held on Sunday last at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

 

More in this category

Sports

Real Sports Entertainment Group Masters football tourney launched

Real Sports Entertainment Group Masters football tourney launched

Aug 03, 2019

Past footballers will have a chance to roll back the years as the Real Sports Entertainment Group yesterday launched a Masters football tournament at the Ministry of Social Cohesion, Stabroek. The...
Read More
2019 Reebok CrossFit Games, USA Mahadeo is best Caribbean male – 95th of 148; Delice Adonis places 117th

2019 Reebok CrossFit Games, USA Mahadeo is best...

Aug 03, 2019

Journalist John Ramsingh honoured by Everest Name affixed to Vnet Media Centre

Journalist John Ramsingh honoured by Everest Name...

Aug 03, 2019

3rd LBFCC/LonLam Cycling Classic Jamal John cops feature race; Clivecia Spencer is leading female

3rd LBFCC/LonLam Cycling Classic Jamal John cops...

Aug 03, 2019

Guyana Police Force, Harpy Eagle MA Academy triumph

Guyana Police Force, Harpy Eagle MA Academy...

Aug 03, 2019

Exxon Mobil U-14 Football finals set for today Lodge face Caramel (Boys), East Ruimveldt oppose New C/Ville (girls)

Exxon Mobil U-14 Football finals set for today...

Aug 03, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019