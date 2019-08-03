Guyana Police Force, Harpy Eagle MA Academy triumph

The Guyana Police Force, in a joint effort with the Guyana Harpy Eagle Martial Arts Academy has performed outstandingly at the recently concludedWhite Tiger open Martial Arts championship dubbed ‘Rumble in Berbice’ which was held at New Amsterdam Town Hall.

The duo emerged winner of the championship as they chalked 48 gold, 10 silver and four bronze medals.

They also captured 20 gold medals, eight silver and 10 bronze in the Guyana South America Undiscovered championships held on Sunday last at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.