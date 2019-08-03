Guyana give away it lottery number suh anodda man can draw

When you buy a lotto ticket and give somebody then de person win you does feel like if you get rob. Even if de person give you de money to buy de ticket and write down de numbers you does still feel that you get rob because just in case, you could always give dem back de money dem give you to buy de ticket.

Guyana had de winning lotto numbers all de time. Exxon come and Guyana give dem de numbers because all de years dem playing those same numbers dem never win nutten; not even a free ticket.

Exxon cannon; it still striking winner after winner. De odda day it announce how de oil reserve grow from five billion barrels to six billion barrels. That news hurt dem boys but wha hurt dem de most was when Exxon boast how it draw US$3.1 billion in de second quarter that just done.

And that money ain’t got nutten to do wid wha de company draw down during de first quarter. Exxon mekking money using Guyana numbers and what hurting everybody is that Guyana ain’t getting none of that money.

Imagine US$3.1 billion in three months. That could build de Harbour Bridge, de bridge across de Corentyne River, de road to Lethem, and pay off de money we owe China fuh de Skeldon plant.

Old people got a saying that Jacob steal Esau birthright. Exxon steal de Guyanese people birthright and now dem using it fuh keep Guyana poor. That is wha this country been doing all de time. It do de same wid bauxite; it do that wid sugar and it did de same wid timber.

Dem boys seh when you give away wha you got because you don’t believe in youself, you gun always end up wid white mouth. Exxon eating big and Guyana getting lowra. Ask dem old Indian people wha lowra mean.

Talk half and don’t give away you birthright.