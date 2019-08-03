Family of five loses home in Clifton fire

A couple and their three kids are exploring limited options after their home at Lot 202 Clifton Settlement, Corentyne, Berbice went up in flames yesterday around 11:00 hrs.

Kaieteur News understands that Troy Elias and his wife were renting the wooden edifice for a while. Yesterday he was not at home when the fire started.

According to reports, Elias’s wife was at home with the three children aged eight months, two years and three years old when she noticed the electrical wire connected to the house sparking.

Elias, a taxi driver and part-time mechanic, stated that he was working when he received a call informing him that his home was on fire. He said he immediately rushed home since his main concern was if his wife, Tamara Simon, 28, and their children were safe.

“When I came home I saw the fire blazing; my wife and children were already out the house. She was upstairs with them when the fire start and she was calling out to the grass cutter man in the yard to help her but he was not hearing so she run down with the baby in she hand, she told me.

“She said that she tapped him on his shoulder and he run up and help save my other two children,” Elias explained.

The father of three who is still reeling in shock, told reporters that he will have to stay with relatives until he can find a place for him and his little family since they lost everything to the unexpected blaze. He has been paying rent and living at the house for the past three years while he worked two jobs to maintain his family.

Elias said that while he has a house lot in the very area which was donated to him by a friend, he has not been financially stable to start building a home of their own, hence he rented the now gutted building to live.

Nearly $1M went up in flames.

Additionally, the fire service was criticized for arriving when the building was already gutted. It is understood that the fire tender arrived nearly 45 minutes after the inferno started. Residents opined that if the fire service arrived in a shorter time something from the house could have been saved.

An investigation has been launched to confirm the origin of the blaze.