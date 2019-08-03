Latest update August 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Family of five loses home in Clifton fire

Aug 03, 2019 News 0

A couple and their three kids are exploring limited options after their home at Lot 202 Clifton Settlement, Corentyne, Berbice went up in flames yesterday around 11:00 hrs.
Kaieteur News understands that Troy Elias and his wife were renting the wooden edifice for a while. Yesterday he was not at home when the fire started.
According to reports, Elias’s wife was at home with the three children aged eight months, two years and three years old when she noticed the electrical wire connected to the house sparking.
Elias, a taxi driver and part-time mechanic, stated that he was working when he received a call informing him that his home was on fire. He said he immediately rushed home since his main concern was if his wife, Tamara Simon, 28, and their children were safe.
“When I came home I saw the fire blazing; my wife and children were already out the house. She was upstairs with them when the fire start and she was calling out to the grass cutter man in the yard to help her but he was not hearing so she run down with the baby in she hand, she told me.
“She said that she tapped him on his shoulder and he run up and help save my other two children,” Elias explained.
The father of three who is still reeling in shock, told reporters that he will have to stay with relatives until he can find a place for him and his little family since they lost everything to the unexpected blaze. He has been paying rent and living at the house for the past three years while he worked two jobs to maintain his family.
Elias said that while he has a house lot in the very area which was donated to him by a friend, he has not been financially stable to start building a home of their own, hence he rented the now gutted building to live.
Nearly $1M went up in flames.
Additionally, the fire service was criticized for arriving when the building was already gutted. It is understood that the fire tender arrived nearly 45 minutes after the inferno started. Residents opined that if the fire service arrived in a shorter time something from the house could have been saved.
An investigation has been launched to confirm the origin of the blaze.

 

More in this category

Sports

Real Sports Entertainment Group Masters football tourney launched

Real Sports Entertainment Group Masters football tourney launched

Aug 03, 2019

Past footballers will have a chance to roll back the years as the Real Sports Entertainment Group yesterday launched a Masters football tournament at the Ministry of Social Cohesion, Stabroek. The...
Read More
2019 Reebok CrossFit Games, USA Mahadeo is best Caribbean male – 95th of 148; Delice Adonis places 117th

2019 Reebok CrossFit Games, USA Mahadeo is best...

Aug 03, 2019

Journalist John Ramsingh honoured by Everest Name affixed to Vnet Media Centre

Journalist John Ramsingh honoured by Everest Name...

Aug 03, 2019

3rd LBFCC/LonLam Cycling Classic Jamal John cops feature race; Clivecia Spencer is leading female

3rd LBFCC/LonLam Cycling Classic Jamal John cops...

Aug 03, 2019

Guyana Police Force, Harpy Eagle MA Academy triumph

Guyana Police Force, Harpy Eagle MA Academy...

Aug 03, 2019

Exxon Mobil U-14 Football finals set for today Lodge face Caramel (Boys), East Ruimveldt oppose New C/Ville (girls)

Exxon Mobil U-14 Football finals set for today...

Aug 03, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019